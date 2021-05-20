An investigation into how the BBC and Martin Bashir landed the Panorama interview with Diana has concluded that the journalist was “deceitful” in his dealings with the princess.

Lord Dyson’s probe concluded that the TV journalist was in “serious breach” of BBC guidelines by using fake bank statements to help set up the 1995 face-to-face interview.

In response to Lord Dyson’s findings, Mr Bashir apologised, saying the faking of bank statements was “an action I deeply regret” – but added he felt it had “no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part”.

The inquiry also found that the BBC “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark” over the explosive interview.

Former director-general Lord Hall has said he accepts the BBC’s 1996 internal inquiry into how Panorama secured its interview “fell well short of what was required” and he was “wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt”.

Lord Dyson was appointed by the broadcaster last year to look into the circumstances surrounding the interview – which featured Diana saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

It was sparked when Earl Spencer alleged that Mr Bashir had showed him fake bank documents relating to members of the royal household. He also alleged the BBC interviewer told untrue stories about the royal family to gain access.

Mr Bashir – who left the BBC last week – said he apologised “over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret”.

However, he claimed “the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview”.

He added: “Evidence handed to the inquiry in her own handwriting (and published alongside the report today) unequivocally confirms this, and other compelling evidence presented to Lord Dyson reinforces it.”

Martin Bashir (PA)

Lord Hall expressed his “deep remorse” in failing to get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding the interview 25 years ago. “While Lord Dyson does not criticise my integrity, I am sorry that our investigation failed to meet the standards that were required.”

The current BBC director-general Tim Davie also offered an apology after the report’s release on Thursday. “While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today.”

Richard Ayre, the BBC’s controller of editorial policy in 1995, said he had informed Lord Dyson that Mr Bashir would have breached guidelines in mocking up the bank statements.

“The use of deceit in making factual programmes would have been permissible only in the case of investigating serious crime ... and where prima facie evidence of the guilt of that person being investigated had already been obtained,” said Mr Ayre.

Diana told Bashir ‘there were three of us in this marriage’ (PA)

The BBC previously delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into the interview.

The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but was postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, the broadcaster said. It will now air on 20 May, following the publication of Lord Dyson’s report.

Mr Bashir, who was BBC News’ religion editor, left the corporation last week on health grounds. He has been seriously unwell with Covid-related complications.

TV watchdog Ofcom has said previously it will not launch its own investigation into the BBC Panorama controversy, but would follow the independent inquiry “closely”.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: “The BBC Board welcomes the publication of Lord Dyson’s report which it unreservedly accepts. There were unacceptable failures. We take no comfort from the fact that these are historic.”

Ahead of the publication, Earl Spencer shared a black and white family photograph of himself and Diana as children. He posted the image on Twitter alongside the words: “Some bonds go back a very long way.”

Prince William welcomed the launch of the investigation late last year, saying it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the programme.