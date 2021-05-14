Martin Bashir quits BBC as investigation concludes into Diana interview

Martin Bashir has quit the BBC, citing health grounds, as Lord Dyson’s investigation into how he landed a Panorama interview with Princess Diana has concluded.

The BBC News religion editor has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications.

Jonathan Munro, the BBC's deputy director of news, said in a message to staff: "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC's religion editor, and is leaving the Corporation.

"He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart.

"Although he underwent major surgery toward the end of last year, he is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health.

"We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."

Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC famously featured her saying: ‘Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded' (PA)

Mr Bashir began working as a journalist in 1986 but made headlines around the world in 1995 for his interview with Diana for Panorama.

Her brother, Earl Spencer, has alleged Mr Bashir showed him fake financial documents and told untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to his sister.

The BBC appointed Lord Dyson, a retired judge and former master of the rolls, to lead an investigation to discover what steps the BBC and Mr Bashir took to land the interview.

The interview famously featured Diana saying: "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

A spokeswoman for Lord Dyson said: "Lord Dyson has concluded his investigation and the report has been passed to the BBC for publication in due course."

A BBC spokesperson said the report would be published "very soon".

The princess' son the Duke of Cambridge welcomed the launch of the investigation late last year, saying it "should help establish the truth behind the actions" that led to the programme. His brother the Duke of Sussex reportedly also supported the inquiry.

The investigation was launched after Diana's brother Earl Spencer alleged Mr Bashir showed him fake financial documents relating to his sister's former private secretary Patrick Jephson, and another former royal household member, and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to the princess.

Lord Dyson has been considering if the steps taken by the BBC and Mr Bashir were appropriate and to what extent those actions influenced Diana's decision to give an interview.

TV watchdog Ofcom has said previously it will not launch its own investigation into the BBC Panorama controversy, but will follow the independent inquiry "closely".

The BBC has previously said in a statement that during an internal corporation investigation in 1996, Mr Bashir admitted commissioning mocked-up bank documents.

They had been shown to Earl Spencer, but he said they had played no part in securing the princess's appearance on Panorama.

In March, Scotland Yard said it would not launch a criminal investigation into the interview after a former employee of Earl Spencer made a formal complaint to the force.

A legal representative of Alan Waller, who used to work for Diana's brother Earl Spencer as head of security, had written to the Met alleging unlawful activity.

Additional reporting by PA