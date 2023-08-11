All the UK strike dates confirmed for August 2023
Latest walkout by junior doctors set to bring fresh upheaval to NHS as RMT and Aslef action again disrupts rail services with pay talks languishing in deadlock
What strikes are coming up across the UK?
Britain is bracing for further industrial action this August as both junior doctors and senior doctors belonging to the British Medical Association (BMA) stage further walkouts while Aslef, the train drivers’ union, is also taking “action short of a strike” by announcing further overtime bans, which is likely to result in the cancellation of further trains relied upon by beleaguered commuters.
Months of negotiations between the government and unions representing workers in public-facing professions have failed to yield a solution to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions in a number of sectors, leaving the NHS with little choice but to cancel routine appointments and treatments and travellers stranded on platforms.
Recent rail strikes in late May and early June made life difficult for parents in half-term week and for those attending specific summer events such as the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, the FA Cup Final in London and the Epsom Derby, as trainline employees and station staff sought to demonstrate the importance of the services they provide.
And those were only the latest instances of industrial action bringing the UK to a halt after a long winter in which thousands of public sector workers took to the picket line.
From nurses to civil servants, postal workers and driving instructors, working people have demanded salary increases in response to the sky-high rate of inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Some of those disputes have since been resolved, most recently teachers belonging to Britain’s four major education unions voting to accept a 6.5 per cent pay rise in order to avert fresh school strikes due to take place this autumn.
However, many more of the standoffs threaten to rumble on amid little sign of progress.
Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA, have urged Rishi Sunak’s administration to come forward with a fresh offer above the 5 per cent wage rise proposed so far to prevent what promises to be “the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’s history”.
“Even now the government can avert our action by coming to the table with a credible offer on pay restoration,” they said.
But common ground appears likely to remain elusive after health secretary Steve Barclay accused the BMA of “walking away” from the table.
RMT general-sectretary Mick Lynch has meanwhile told The Independent that further rail strikes are “fairly likely”this year so long as its talks with government negotiators remain in a state of deadlock.
Fresh strikes are also set to affect Gatwick Airport with over 230 workers expected to take part.
Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The strike action is set to cause severe disruption throughout Gatwick Airport, but this dispute is totally of the employers’ own making, they have been given every opportunity to make our members a fair pay offer but have failed to do so.
“The companies need to stop prevaricating and make an offer which meets our members’ expectations.”
Here is a list of all of the walkouts that have been announced so far for August 2023.
All the national strike dates for August
Tuesday 1 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Wednesday 2 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Thursday 3 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Friday 4 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Saturday 5 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Monday 7 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Tuesday 8 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Wednesday 9 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Thursday 10 August
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
Friday 11 August
NHS junior doctors commence latest round of nationwide strikes.
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
First Manchester bus strikes.
St Mungo's charity staff wage strike.
Manchester Stagecoach strike.
Citizens advice strike in Hull and East Riding.
Saturday 12 August
NHS junior doctors strikes continue.
Aslef overtime ban in effect.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Manchester Stagecoach strike.
Sunday 13 August
NHS junior doctors strikes continue.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Manchester Stagecoach strike.
Monday 14 August
NHS junior doctors strikes conclude.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Manchester Stagecoach strike.
Tuesday 15 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Wednesday 16 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Thursday 17 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Liverpool John Moores University staff strike.
Friday 18 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Liverpool John Moores University staff strike.
Saturday 19 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Sunday 20 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Monday 21 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Tuesday 22 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Wednesday 23 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Thursday 24 August
NHS senior doctors commence latest round of nationwide strikes.
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Friday 25 August
NHS senior doctors strikes conclude.
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Saturday 26 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Sunday 27 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Monday 28 August
Gatwick Airport strike.
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
Tuesday 29 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Wednesday 30 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Thursday 31 August
Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.
St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies