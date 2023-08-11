All the UK strike dates confirmed for August 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is bracing for further industrial action this August as both junior doctors and senior doctors belonging to the British Medical Association (BMA) stage further walkouts while Aslef, the train drivers’ union, is also taking “action short of a strike” by announcing further overtime bans, which is likely to result in the cancellation of further trains relied upon by beleaguered commuters.

Months of negotiations between the government and unions representing workers in public-facing professions have failed to yield a solution to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions in a number of sectors, leaving the NHS with little choice but to cancel routine appointments and treatments and travellers stranded on platforms.

Recent rail strikes in late May and early June made life difficult for parents in half-term week and for those attending specific summer events such as the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, the FA Cup Final in London and the Epsom Derby, as trainline employees and station staff sought to demonstrate the importance of the services they provide.

And those were only the latest instances of industrial action bringing the UK to a halt after a long winter in which thousands of public sector workers took to the picket line.

From nurses to civil servants, postal workers and driving instructors, working people have demanded salary increases in response to the sky-high rate of inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Some of those disputes have since been resolved, most recently teachers belonging to Britain’s four major education unions voting to accept a 6.5 per cent pay rise in order to avert fresh school strikes due to take place this autumn.

However, many more of the standoffs threaten to rumble on amid little sign of progress.

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA, have urged Rishi Sunak’s administration to come forward with a fresh offer above the 5 per cent wage rise proposed so far to prevent what promises to be “the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’s history”.

“Even now the government can avert our action by coming to the table with a credible offer on pay restoration,” they said.

But common ground appears likely to remain elusive after health secretary Steve Barclay accused the BMA of “walking away” from the table.

RMT general-sectretary Mick Lynch has meanwhile told The Independent that further rail strikes are “fairly likely”this year so long as its talks with government negotiators remain in a state of deadlock.

Fresh strikes are also set to affect Gatwick Airport with over 230 workers expected to take part.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The strike action is set to cause severe disruption throughout Gatwick Airport, but this dispute is totally of the employers’ own making, they have been given every opportunity to make our members a fair pay offer but have failed to do so.

“The companies need to stop prevaricating and make an offer which meets our members’ expectations.”

Here is a list of all of the walkouts that have been announced so far for August 2023.

All the national strike dates for August

Tuesday 1 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Wednesday 2 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Thursday 3 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Friday 4 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Saturday 5 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Monday 7 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Tuesday 8 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Wednesday 9 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Thursday 10 August

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

Friday 11 August

NHS junior doctors commence latest round of nationwide strikes.

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

First Manchester bus strikes.

St Mungo's charity staff wage strike.

Manchester Stagecoach strike.

Citizens advice strike in Hull and East Riding.

Saturday 12 August

NHS junior doctors strikes continue.

Aslef overtime ban in effect.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Manchester Stagecoach strike.

Sunday 13 August

NHS junior doctors strikes continue.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Manchester Stagecoach strike.

Monday 14 August

NHS junior doctors strikes conclude.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Manchester Stagecoach strike.

Tuesday 15 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Wednesday 16 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Thursday 17 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Liverpool John Moores University staff strike.

Friday 18 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Liverpool John Moores University staff strike.

Saturday 19 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Sunday 20 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Monday 21 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Tuesday 22 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Wednesday 23 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Thursday 24 August

NHS senior doctors commence latest round of nationwide strikes.

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Friday 25 August

NHS senior doctors strikes conclude.

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Saturday 26 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Sunday 27 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Monday 28 August

Gatwick Airport strike.

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

Tuesday 29 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Wednesday 30 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.

Thursday 31 August

Birmingham airport Menzies aviation strike.

St Mungo’s charity staff wage strike.