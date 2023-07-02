Steve Barclay accuses junior doctors of ‘walking away from talks’ ahead of strike

Steve Barclay has accused junior doctors of "walking away from talks" ahead of this month's upcoming strikes.

A five-day walkout of all junior doctors in England will be held from 13 to 18 July in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association has confirmed.

The union is campaigning for a wage rise of 35 per cent, which would restore pay to 2008 levels.

Speaking to Sky News, the health secretary accused junior doctors of "refusing to move" during talks.

"It was the junior doctors sadly who walked away from the discussions and called a further strike," he added.