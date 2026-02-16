Doddie Weir’s widow takes on 750-mile cycling challenge to raise money for MND charity he founded
Rugby legend Doddie Weir passed away in November 2022 after living with motor neurone disease for six years
The widow of rugby icon Doddie Weir is embarking on a formidable 750-mile cycling journey from the Scottish Borders to Dublin, aiming to raise vital funds for the motor neurone disease (MND) charity her late husband founded.
Kathy Weir will join hundreds of other riders in the Doddie’s Triple Crown 2026 challenge, supporting the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
This gruelling endurance cycle, an annual event spearheaded by former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright, seeks to generate significant donations for research into MND.
The foundation was established by Doddie Weir in 2017, following his own diagnosis with the debilitating condition. The beloved Scotland star passed away in November 2022 at the age of 52, after living with MND for over six years.
While Kathy, 55, has been a steadfast supporter of the foundation since her husband’s death, she now feels prepared to undertake a major fundraising endeavour herself.
Reflecting on her decision, she shared: "This is probably the first year I’ve felt mentally ready to take on something like this. I don’t know about physically – but mentally, yes."
She candidly spoke about the aftermath of Doddie’s passing: "After Doddie died, I probably wasn’t in a great place. I’d tell everyone I was fine, but I was exhausted, mentally and physically. It was emotional and it was public. It’s taken time."
Last year, she participated in the final stage of the ride, which she found helpful. "Now I’m at a place where I’m happy to do anything I can to help raise the profile for Rob, the foundation, and for the whole MND community," she added.
The cycling challenge is set to commence on March 10, and Kathy has been diligently training around the Borders.
She admitted: "I’m a cyclist – but usually a summer cyclist. Rob keeps reminding us you don’t just ride a bike when it’s sunny – apparently we’re doing this in wet and windy weather too."
Acknowledging the physical toll, she stated: "You can’t rest tired legs when you’re riding four days on the bounce. There will be tough parts – but we’re doing it for a reason."
Doddie’s sons, Hamish, Angus, and Ben, have also been actively involved in fundraising efforts for the foundation.
Rob Wainwright commended the family’s commitment to the cause, highlighting the inherent difficulty of the upcoming Triple Crown cycle.
"It has to be painful. Three 180 to 200-mile days in a row is relentless – the lack of sleep, the early starts, the cumulative fatigue. And if we get headwinds and rain the whole way, it’ll be brutal. But there has to be a challenge," Wainwright explained.
He expressed profound admiration for the family’s resilience: "It’s immensely positive to see Doddie’s family continuing the work he started. To turn something so painful into something forward-looking and positive – I’ve got enormous respect for Kathy and the boys."
Wainwright emphasised the significance of their involvement: "They don’t have to carry the baton – there’s a huge national and international community behind this and them – but the fact they’ve chosen to step forward and add their energy to it means a great deal."
He concluded by reflecting on Doddie’s enduring impact: "Long before his diagnosis, Doddie was building loyalty just by being who he was. He gave his time to people. He was generous and genuinely interested in others.
“When he turned that energy towards tackling MND, it created something powerful – and that’s why it’s still growing."
