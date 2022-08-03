Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There has been a surge in animal cruelty since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with 10 reports of dog abuse an hour, new RSPCA figures have revealed.

According to the findings, 92,244 dogs were reported to the RSPCA last year as victims of cruelty, amounting to 253 a day, including 10,228 dogs that were reported as beaten.

Reports of dog abuse have increased 16 per cent since 2020 and with more people becoming dog owners during lockdown, animal welfare charity Cancel Out Cruelty, is concerned the number of cruelty incidents involving canines will increase - particularly in the summer when it traditionally sees a surge in calls to its cruelty line.

Watson was abandoned in a rucksack in a Berkshire woodland (RSPCA)

The RSPCA is also worried more dogs will fall victim to abuse and abandonment as the cost of living crisis takes hold adding financial pressures on pet owners.

RSPCA dog welfare expert, Dr Samantha Gaines said officers have dealt with dogs that have been stabbed, burned, drowned and some who have been left to die of starvation.

“Every year, we see many dogs coming into our care bearing the physical and mental scars that were inflicted at the hands of the very people who were meant to keep them safe and love them unconditionally,” Dr Gaines said.

“During the summer we see a rise in cruelty and this year as we've seen such a massive increase in dog ownership since lockdown, we're bracing ourselves for even more reports.”

She added: “The cost-of-living crisis has added a further dimension and we believe we could see people really struggling to care for their pets, which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals being abandoned.”

There are now an estimated 13 million dog owners in the UK - up from 12.5 million the year before and from 9 million in 2020, according to the Pet Food Manufacturing Report, with lockdown causing an unprecedented surge in demand.