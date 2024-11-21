Baby girl killed by pet dog in attack lasting less than a second, inquest hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A seven-month-old baby girl was killed by the family dog in an attack lasting less than a second, despite her parents efforts to save her, an inquest has heard.

Baby Elle Doherty was killed by the family’s pet Belgian Malinois dog in a “sudden and unanticipated” attack on 16 June 2024.

Security camera stills presented to Coventry Coroner’s Court showed the dog was pulled away and medical help was summoned immediately for the baby.

An hour-long-inquest on Thursday was told Elle was pronounced dead in hospital an hour after the attack, having suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Shorncliffe Road, Coundon.

Her parents, Sean and Natasha Doherty, did not attend the hearing after expressing what coroner Delroy Henry said was a “wholly understandable” wish to be excused.

open image in gallery A Belgian Malinois puppy ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A series of freeze-frame CCTV images – recorded by an indoor security camera – showed the couple sitting on a sofa as Elle looked out of a nearby patio window. The 31kg dog, named Zeus, was standing nearby.

The video stills showed the couple intervening to pull the three-year-old dog away, and protect and cradle Elle, who had suffered skull fractures.

Commenting on the CCTV images, Detective Inspector Anthony Hibbert said the incident “transpired within a second or less” and that both parents “immediately reacted to this situation by removing Zeus from the equation”.

Mr Hibbert told the inquest: “It appears from when you watch the footage, maybe baby Elle slightly leant on Zeus and that is when Zeus attacks baby Elle.”

In a written statement to the court, Mr Doherty said they had bought Zeus as a puppy from a breeder in Gloucester in October 2020.

Describing the fatal incident, Mr Doherty said he at first thought that Zeus, who had previously been trained by two separate dog experts, had “pinned” down a second family pet, a 15-year-old French bulldog.

His statement, read to the court by the coroner, said: “We were just chatting and suddenly (Natasha) shouted, ‘No’. I grabbed him (Zeus) – I think it was his collar.

“I chucked him outside. Elle was on the floor crying. Everything happened so quickly.”

Mr Doherty added of Zeus: “He was good around people, good around other dogs. The only thing he didn’t like was if he was surprised by another dog. He would just start barking.

“He never showed any signs of aggression.”

In her statement, Mrs Doherty said Zeus was quite a reactive dog, was muzzle-trained and was “fine with other people”.

“When Elle was born, Zeus showed no interest,” her statement said. “He would sniff her a little sometimes but he was fine.”

The inquest heard a dog-handler was called to the scene and used a sedation dart to remove Zeus from the garden.

The dog was taken to a vet and put down.

Mr Henry added: “The dog has shown no signs of aggression to baby Elle or, indeed, any of the occupants of that home. Baby Elle brushed against him. I find as a fact that the dog bit the head of baby Elle.

“Sadly, baby Elle died a short time later the same day. The death of baby Elle was caused by a sudden and unanticipated behaviour of a large dog in a family home.

“This is certainly a tragic incident – a family changed forever. I really don’t think there are any words that I could say to console the family of Elle save to re-iterate that my heart goes out to Elle’s parents and family.”