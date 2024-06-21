Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-month-old baby mauled to death by her family’s pet dog has been named by police, who say no criminal offence was committed.

Elle Doherty suffered serious injuries to her head after she was bitten by the dog, registered as a Belgian Malinois, at her home in Coventry on Sunday.

Paramedics arrived within minutes, but despite their best efforts she was pronounced dead. The dog was removed from the house and destroyed on the same day.

On Friday, West Midlands Police released a statement confirming that detectives were satisfied no criminal offence had been committed.

A force spokesperson said: “Following a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the death of a baby who tragically died after being bitten by a pet dog at a home in Coventry, detectives are now satisfied that there have been no criminal offences.”

Elle’s family have been notified of the decision by the force and a file is now being prepared for a coroner. ( West Midlands Police )

They added: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time, and they have now asked to be left to grieve in private.”

Belgian Malinois is one of four breeds of a Belgian Shepherd which are known for being energetic, smart and loyal to their owners.

On the tragic incident in Shorncliffe Road, a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a medical emergency at a private address on Shorncliffe Road in Coventry at 3.01pm on Sunday.

“Two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found a female patient, a child, who, following treatment, was taken to hospital via land ambulance.”

Six months ago, The Independent revealed how the number of fatal dog attacks had surged to a record higher in the past two years with 16 deaths recorded in 2023, compared to six in 2022.

There have been more deaths this year, including a 39-year-old grandmother killed by two dogs in Jaywick in Essex, and a woman, aged in her 50s, who died afer she was mauled by her two registered XL Bully dogs in Hornchurch.

The rise in dog attacks saw the previous government amend the Dangerous Dogs Attack to ban XL Bully dogs.

Only owners who register their XL Bully dogs can keep them, with restrictions including using a muzzle in public and taking out insurance.

However, the change in law has been criticised by some, including the RSPCA, which say the focus should be on ownership instead of breed.