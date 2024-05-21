Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Nevermind the dogs’: Tragic sign outside home where woman was mauled to death by her own XL bullies

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after the woman was fatally attacked by her two XL Bully dogs at her home in Cornwall Close in Hornchuch

Alex Ross
Tuesday 21 May 2024 12:05
Comments
Police guard the scene of the fatal XL Bully attack in Cornwall Close in Havering on Tuesday morning
Police guard the scene of the fatal XL Bully attack in Cornwall Close in Havering on Tuesday morning (Marcin Nowak/LNP)

A sticker on the front door of a home where a woman was killed in an attack by her two XL Bully dogs warned “never mind the dogs”.

Underneath the opening text, the message jokingly added: “Beware of the kids”.

The tragic sticker was spotted at the semi-detached home in Cornwall Close, in Hornchurch, east London, where a woman was mauled to death by her two registered XL Bully dogs shortly after 1pm on Monday. Armed police were called to the incident, with a cordon remaining outside the home with a blue forensic tent on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours have said they were told to stay indoors out of respect before being evacuated from the scene by police following the tragedy.

For updates on the incident - follow our live blog by clicking here

The sticker in a window next to the front door of the home where a woman was killed by her two dogs in Hornchurch (SWNS)

One man, who asked to remain anonymous, was sat in his garden when police arrived. He said: “I looked out and saw two or three ambulances and eight or nine police cars.

“We asked police what had happened, they said there’d been “an unfortunate incident. At around 4.15pm we were told to evacuate. We were out for around half an hour while police blocked off the road.”

Another woman said she saw paramedics attempting to resuscitate the victim in her front garden.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two registered dogs were seized after being contained in a room.

Have you been impacted by this incident? Email alexander.ross@independent.co.uk

Her family are being supported by officers, said a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police, who also confirmed the victim was the owner of the dogs.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions. Latest figures from Defra show more than 55,000 XL Bullly dogs were registered.

The government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people, with 16 deaths by dog bites recorded in 2023, more than double the six fatalities in 2022.

However, campaigners, including families of XL Bully victims, believe a ban on a breed will not solve the rise in incidents.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in