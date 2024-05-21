✕ Close American XL bully dog is a danger to communities and will be banned, says Rishi Sunak

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been killed by her own XL Bully dogs at her home in east London.

In the latest fatal attack involving the breed, armed officers were among those deployed to the woman’s home in Hornchurch just after 1pm on Monday.

But despite London Ambulance Service sending paramedics and a helicopter to her home in Cornwall Close, the woman – in her 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family is being supported by officers, and the two registered XL Bullies were safely seized having been contained inside a room, the Metropolitan Police said.

From 1 February, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

The government moved to ban XL bullies came in response to rising concerns about the breed following a series of attacks on people..

Have you been affected by this? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk