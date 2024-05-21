XL Bully attack – latest: Woman mauled to death by her two dogs in Hornchurch
It is a criminal offence to own the animals without an exemption certificate
A woman has been killed by her own XL Bully dogs at her home in east London.
In the latest fatal attack involving the breed, armed officers were among those deployed to the woman’s home in Hornchurch just after 1pm on Monday.
But despite London Ambulance Service sending paramedics and a helicopter to her home in Cornwall Close, the woman – in her 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family is being supported by officers, and the two registered XL Bullies were safely seized having been contained inside a room, the Metropolitan Police said.
From 1 February, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.
Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.
The government moved to ban XL bullies came in response to rising concerns about the breed following a series of attacks on people..
Have you been affected by this? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk
‘You never think a dog will do that'
The fatal dog attack took place in Cornwall Close, near Essex Gardens where residents brought out cups of tea and coffee to police officers who attended following the attack on Monday
One told the Mirror: “The dogs weren’t killed, they’ve taken them away.
“There’s been vans back and forth non-stop since lunchtime and we saw the helicopter come over and you assume the worst. Campion [a nearby school and sixth form college] isn’t far from here so you panic it’s kids or something. You never think a dog’s going to do that. It’s awful.”
Breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act
Rishi Sunak brought forward a ban on XL Bullys after a series of high profile attacks.
The breed joined four others that are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act. They are American pitbull terriers, Japanese tosas, dogo Argentinos and fila Brasileiros.
Critics say legislation should not target the breed, but the owners.
Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope said the ban on XL Bullys was one of the worst pieces of legislation brought forward by the government, describing it as a knee-jerk reaction to newspaper headlines.
Dogs were two of 55,000 XL Bully dogs registered after ban
To keep an XL Bully dog after 1 February, owners had to register them with Defra.
By registering the dogs, owners compley with rules including having them microchipped, kept on a lead and muzzled when in public and, to ensure these dogs cannot continue breeding, they must also be neutered.
In February, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “The ban on XL Bullies is now in place meaning it is illegal to own one of these dogs unless it has been registered.
“We have delivered our pledge to bring in this important measure to protect public safety, and we expect all XL Bully owners to comply with the strict conditions.”
Fatal dog attacks have surged to a record high - and why?
There were 16 deaths by dog bites recorded in 2023, more than double the six fatalities in 2022. Between 1991 and 2021, the number never went above five, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
The increase has been blamed on a rise in dog ownership sparked by Covid – 11 million in 2023 compared to 9.6 million in 2021, according to charity PDSA – with puppies bred and smuggled from abroad with little care for their welfare.
The overall number of dog attacks has also soared. Figures obtained by The Independent from police forces in England and Wales show there has been an almost 60 per cent rise in the last five years.
More here:
Deadly attacks by dogs in Britain soar to record high
Exclusive: Numbers killed double in just a year – fuelled by massive surge in post-Covid pet ownership
Woman mauled by XL Bully dogs in Edinburgh last week, report claims
Monday’s attack reportedly comes just days after a woman was reportedly mauled by two XL Bully dogs at her home in Leith, Edinburgh.
The dogs were euthanised and the woman in her 20s left seriously injured after the dogs attacked her at a property on Leith’s Academy Street last Thursday, The Scottish Sun reported.
Latest fatal attack is 16th in UK since November 2021, campaigners warn
The death of a woman in her 50s in east London marks the 16th person to be killed by an XL Bully or XL Bully cross in the UK since November 2021, accordig to the campaign group Bully Watch, which compiles evidence of attacks by the dogs.
“Since we launched our campaign in July 2023, out of the 5 subsequent fatalities to dogs, 4 were caused by XL Bullies,” the group wrote on X/Twitter.
Dogs were contained in a room before officers arrived, police say
The dogs had been contained in a room before police arrived at the property in Hornchurch, the Metropolitan Police said.
A spokesperson said: “Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs.
“These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers’ arrival had been contained inside a room in the house. They did not leave the house at any time during the incident.
“The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers.”
Full report: Woman mauled to death by her pet XL Bullies in east London home
A woman has been mauled to death by her own XL Bully dogs inside a home in east London, reports my colleague Barney Davis.
Armed officers swooped on the scene after reports the victim, in her fifties, was attacked by a dog on Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, at 1.12pm on Monday.
The woman was treated by medics from London Ambulance Service, but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman mauled to death by her pet XL Bullies in east London home
Armed police rushed into seize the registered XL Bullies
Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to bring you live updates after a woman in her fifties became the latest person to be killed in an attack by XL Bully dogs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies