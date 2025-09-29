Essex woman killed by own dog in freak chicken nugget accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Essex woman was fatally bitten by one of her two dogs as it fought with her other pet over chicken nuggets, an inquest has found.

Southend woman Michelle Hempstead died on 30 July 2024 following the incident at her flat the day prior.

On Monday, a hearing in Chelmsford was told that during the altercation, her larger dog, Trigg, caught her upper left arm and severed an artery as it snapped at the smaller dog, Pom.

Ms Hempstead, 34, was reportedly throwing chicken nuggets to the two dogs – a mastiff Rottweiler cross and a Pomeranian, respectively – when the incident occurred.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes explained that Pom "had a go at Trigg", prompting Trigg to "go to bite him or snap at him, and this is a big dog with big jaws".

Despite the fatal incident, the coroner noted that both dogs were considered "quite well behaved" and described Trigg as "an otherwise gentle giant".

Ms Hempstead was taken to hospital but died the next day at the Royal London Hospital following traumatic blood loss which led to multiple organ failure.

open image in gallery Michelle Hempstead died at the Royal London Hospital on 30 July 2024 ( Getty Images )

Her then partner, Samuel West, told Monday’s hearing that Ms Hempstead had bought McDonald’s food and “had her box of, I think, 20 nuggets”.

“She liked to throw them up in the air and the little one, Pom, was going for the big one, not aggressively but he used to growl and snap when he wanted to get the nugget first,” he said.

He said that as Pom went to get a nugget “Trigg’s done this thing where he chomps his mouth”.

“It looked like to me it wasn’t a grab,” said Mr West.

“He just went to do a chomping thing and caught her under the arm.”

He described it as an “absolute freak accident”.

He said Trigg “didn’t have a bad bone in his body”, never showed his teeth and would sleep on Ms Hempstead’s bed.

Mr West said Ms Hempstead, who worked at Premier Inn, had previously fed Trigg food from her mouth.

He said Pom “sometimes used to think he was in charge of the big dog”.

In comments captured on a police bodycam and described to the inquest, Mr West said Ms Hempstead “threw the nugget up in the air – she was just caught in the crossfire”.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes, recording a conclusion of accidental death, said: “Michelle Hempstead died of the consequences of traumatic blood loss following a single bite from her large dog in her home which severed an artery.

“The bite was not malicious and occurred when she was caught during a brief fight between her two dogs over food.”

He continued: “The double tragedy about this is that she (Ms Hempstead) and the rest of her family suffered a terrible bereavement only a few weeks beforehand, of the death of her daughter.

“She was still reeling from that.”

Police previously said two dogs were seized from the address. The victim was their sole owner and both dogs had been “disclaimed for destruction”.

According to guidance from the Metropolitan Police, dogs can be euthanised if they are disclaimed by the owner, which happened in this case as Ms Hempstead was the sole owner.