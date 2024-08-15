Mother, 34, attacked by dog died after bite severed artery in arm

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A mother-of-five died after a dog bite severed a main artery in her upper arm, an inquest has heard.

Michelle Hempstead, 34, was attacked by the dog in Southend, Essex, on July 29 this year.

An inquest into her death, which opened in Chelmsford on Thursday, was told police found her with a “laceration to her upper limb” the same day.

Court co-ordinator Andy Flack said that Ms Hempstead was taken to Southend Hospital for treatment, then later transferred to the Royal London Hospital, where she died on July 30.

He said a post-mortem examination recorded that Ms Hempstead sustained a “dog bite wound to left upper arm”.

Mr Flack said that transection of the left axillary artery – the main artery to the arm – was also a contributory cause to her death.

Multi-organ failure and hypovolemic shock – where a severe loss of blood or other fluids prevents the heart from pumping enough blood – were also given as contributory causes.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, said – after details of the case were outlined by Mr Flack – that he would suspend the hearing pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

“I’ve received a written request from Essex Police to suspend the coronial proceedings pending a criminal investigation,” said Mr Brookes.

“I accordingly grant that request.”

He said he would review the suspension after three months, and asked that his “deepest condolences” are passed to the family.

An online fundraising page, aiming to raise £8,000 for Ms Hempstead’s funeral, described her as the “kindest soul”.

Her friend, who wrote on the page that she would be speaking on behalf of family and friends, said: “Michelle wasn’t just a mother to five beautiful children, she was a daughter, a friend, a neighbour, a big support system for the people around her but undoubtedly the kindest soul to have crossed everyone’s paths.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by her absence and we’d like to do her justice by coming together as a community at this unfortunate time.”

Essex Police previously said officers were called to an address in Retort Close by the ambulance service at late on the evening of July 29.

Police said the dog involved in the incident was seized afterwards and “assessed by a dog liaison officer as not a banned breed”.

The force said at the time that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Two dogs were seized from the address, but just one of them is believed to have been involved in the incident, police added.