Five-month-old baby rushed to hospital after dog attack

A five-month-old baby has been rushed to hospital after a dog attack in Caerphilly.

Emergency services were called to Penyrheol on Saturday morning to reports of a dog attack, police said in a statement.

The baby was taken to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales with injuries which have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

Police officers seized the dog and Gwent Police has confirmed no other animals were involved.

The force said: “We were called to an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly at around 9.10am on Saturday following reports of a dog attack.

“Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A five-month-old baby has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The dog was seized by officers. No other animals were involved in the attack.”

Chief Insp Laura Bartley said officers would be making further inquiries and would “remain at the scene as the investigation progresses”.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed,” she said.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Details of the dog’s breed involved in Saturday’s attack have not yet been released by police.

Caerphilly MP Wayne David said he had been left “in shock” by the news, after two recent fatal dog attacks in the area which took place within a half-mile radius of the incident on Saturday.

Jack Lis, 10, from Caerphilly, died after being mauled by an XL Bully dog in November 2021, while Shirley Patrick, 83, died after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly in December.

“There have been a number of incidents around Penyrheol,” the BBC quoted Mr David as saying. “It shows there needs to be recognition that all dogs are potentially dangerous, particularly ones with a strong physique.

“Dogs like this need to be handled with great care and caution. They need to be trained properly.

“It’s about responsible dog ownership. Children should not be able to go near them.

“We must make sure that all owners are aware of what they are taking on when they are small puppies to make sure that people recognise that keeping a dog like this is a big undertaking.”