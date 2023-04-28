Dogwalker, 36, found by mother dead at home after attack in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dogwalker found on Wednesday morning by his mother at home is thought to have died as the result of an assault by teenagers that took place in a nearby park the night before.

The man has been identified as John Hackett, thirty-six-years old, by the local Warwickshire Police.

At around 8am on Wednesday emergency services were called to the house he shared with his mother who he cared for, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three teenagers - two boys and a girl - all aged fifteen have been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

“He helped care for his mum, she’ll be devastated without him and I don’t know how she’ll manage,” one neighbour said speaking to The Sun Online.

“I want to know she’s OK but she’s not been at home and police at the cordon won’t tell me anything.

“What’s happened is terrible and has really shaken up the community.”

Police believe that the death may be linked to “altercation” that took place the night before around 6:15pm at Snowhill Recreation Ground. Hackett’s house neighboured the park.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “We would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Though we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public, residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for their reassurance.

"We are aware there is footage circulating of the altercation on social media and we would ask people not to share it while we continue our ongoing investigation to work out the circumstances behind this man's death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”

The police have appealed for anyone who might have witnessed it or who may video or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, citing incident 90 of April 26.