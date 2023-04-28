Lori Vallow trial – live: Tylee’s DNA found on pickaxe at Daybell home as photos show body hacked and burned
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case
Graphic details released pertaining to JJ Vallow’s and Tylee Ryan’s deaths
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is underway in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
There is huge interest in the case’s string of mysterious deaths and murders, and the related bizarre cult beliefs of those involved. Ms Vallow allegedly also conspired to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow and is charged separately in a case in Arizona.
On Thursday, jurors heard details about the examination of Tylee’s remains including impact marks from where she was struck with what transpired to be a pickaxe. Traces of her blood were also found on the tool.
In addition, fingerprint analysis showed prints on the bag in which JJ was wrapped matched those of Lori’s brother, Alex Cox.
Judge Boyce adjourns for the day.
The trial will resume at 8.30am MT.
Ms Gwilliam had seen her sister just two weeks before and she had been fine. She was taking clogging classes and preparing to run in a race. They were planning Tammy’s 50th birthday. It was odd she visited alone. Chad told her to go.
Tammy never said she was suspicious that Chad was having an affair, but she noticed a change in June 2019 — “something seemed off with them when they stayed with us and Chad wouldn't converse with my husband”.
In July, Tammy showed up with Ms Gwilliam’s birthday present. She gave it to her on the porch and only stayed about 20 minutes. Chad did not get out of the car and they showed up unannounced.
“It was really weird.”
The morning Tammy died, Chad called Ms Gwilliam and said Tammy had been really sick “and that she had been coughing all night. She had gotten up with a coughing fit around midnight and went back to sleep. He was awakened by her that morning when she rolled out of bed dead.”
The court is shown a picture of Tammy and Ms Gwilliam is asked about her relationship with her sister.
“We were far enough that we didn’t fight but close enough that we got along really well.”
They spoke every day and did everything together with their children. She liked Chad, he treated her sister well, and he was good friends with her husband, Jason.
Tammy and Chad lived two blocks away from the Gwilliams in Springville, Utah and they saw each other every day. Tammy did not want to move to Idaho but Chad had the idea they needed to move.
When they lived in Utah, Tammy worked as a special ed secretary and was very good with computers. Chad was part of the cemetery grounds crew and dug graves.
New witness: Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister
The final witness of the day is Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister.
As she is classified as a witness, she has been allowed to watch other witness testimony.
Prosecutor Lindsey Blake asks Ms Gwilliam if the police contacted her about a pet cemetery on Tammy’s property. Ms Gwilliam says yes and she knew where it was because Tammy had shown her the cemetery.
She describes a little dog statue that was put at the pet cemetery after her niece’s dog died. Blake now shows a picture of the property and asks Ms Gwilliam to point out where the pet cemetery was on the property.
She says Tammy loved animals, and while an introvert she “loved people and loved taking care of them. She loved her grandkids.”