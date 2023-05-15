Lori Vallow verdict – live: Brandon Boudreaux seeks ‘forgiveness’ for doomsday mom as she faces new charges
Lori Vallow was convicted of the murders of children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The jury of seven men and five women reached a verdict on Friday after nearly seven hours of deliberations at Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requested Vallow’s extradition to Arizona to face charges of conspiracy to murder fourth husband Charles Vallow as well as new charges over the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux. Meanwhile, Mr Boudreaux, who was married to Vallow’s niece, has urged “forgiveness” for the convicted killer.
Brandon Boudreaux urges ‘forgiveness’ for doomsday cult mom
Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to Vallow’s niece Melani Pawlowski, has urged “forgiveness” for the convicted killer.
In a statement he wrote: “We are very grateful to all who have been involved in this and corresponding cases over the past several years and who will continue to be involved until all those responsible have been given their chance in our judicial process. We want to express gratitude for the effort and time spent by so many to bring forward the truth. Our judicial process can’t bring back loved ones nor can it heal those left behind missing them. We will choose to lean on our faith for healing and express gratitude to the jury of our peers who had to face those horrible things to help bring about resolution.
“We recognize that people are not inherently good or evil. It’s what makes these tragic events so much harder for those of us who were all affected by these crimes. While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognize the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities. Tylee and JJ will be forever missed. They are precious and unique and will always be loved.
“We mourn the loss of them, we also mourn Charles as many have seen he was truly a good man. He loved his family and showed his love by providing so much for so many who knew him. He was always quick to make all feel welcome and he never let anyone go without. He was quick to spoil his family. He is missed every day.
“We wish all of you could have known the good times our families shared: Disney, beaches, football games and holidays are treasured memories. As we have watched silently while complete strangers rally for justice, we thank you for standing for truth.
“We mourn with the Daybell and Douglas families. We never met Tammy but she and you have been in our most sincere prayers. We can’t imagine the pain of your loss and hope that this process might help with healing and closure.
“Lastly, many people have been involved in these events, some by choice and others perhaps not. Regardless of how they are involved, we encourage all to consider that this world is already so full of divisiveness. We advocate for forgiveness and privacy where possible. We live by the hope that the worst part of our lives does not become who we are. We do not condone nor encourage less prosecution for those accountable, but instead, encourage true change and accountability for those involved. We hope for sincere forgiveness for those affected that they might not carry the burden of hatred with the pain of loss.
“John 15:12This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you.”
Vallow is facing new charges over the attempted murder of Mr Boudreaux in Arizona.
Key evidence: Devastating call with sister after bodies found
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow was played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”
An Idaho court heard Summer Shiflet sobbing uncontrollably in audio of a video call she made with her sister as she sat behind bars on 24 June 2020.
Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister after discovery of children's bodies
‘You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage,’ sister Summer Shiflet told murder accused
‘You ripped my heart out’ surviving son told Vallow in prison call
On day six of testimony in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, the jury heard a recording of a phone call between the defendant and her eldest son from the early months of her incarceration.
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s son from her second marriage, was called a witness for the prosecution. He is her only surviving child following the murders of daughter Tylee, 16, and adopted son JJ, 7, in September 2019.
Lori Vallow trial hears gut-wrenching prison call with surviving son Colby Ryan
Eldest son of ‘death cult mom’ demands she tell him Jesus really told her to kill his siblings
Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call
Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.
Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is 'clearly dead' in 911 call heard at Lori Vallow trial
Tammy’s sister took the witness stand, coming face to face for the first time with the woman accused of conspiring to murder her and steal her life insurance money
Lori Vallow: Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer
Vallow has been everything from a beauty pageant queen to a TV game show contestant to a hairdresser – and now a convicted killer.
Rachel Sharp wrote this profile of “doomsday cult mom”.
Who is Lori Vallow? Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer
Who is Lori Vallow?
Vallow’s chilling internet searches and trove of burner phones revealed
Chilling internet searches have revealed that “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before they were murdered and buried on her new lover Chad Daybell’s property.
Cult mom Lori Vallow's chilling internet searches revealed
Vallow allegedly shopped for life insurance policies for her children two months before they were murdered
Voices: Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent
Megan Sheets writes:
What began as a small-town search for two missing children in the fall of 2019 quickly exploded into an unimaginable saga with too many twists and turns to count, including the exposure of at least five mystery deaths, a doomsday cult preparing for the end of times and a joyful beach wedding between that cult’s two recently-widowed leaders. The world watched as Lori’s portrait transformed from devoted mother-of-three to accused child abandoner to murder suspect — and now, convicted killer.
Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent
For all of the twists and turns that preceded it in Lori’s spectacular story, this verdict comes as little surprise
One of Lori Vallow’s alleged accomplices will never face justice
After his case was severed from Lori Vallow’s just weeks before the trial was due to start in April, Chad Daybell is now expected to have his day in court in June 2024.
But what about the one who got away?
The “doomsday cult” couple had a third – lesser-known – alleged accomplice who also conspired with them to kill as part of their bizarre cult beliefs and for monetary greed.
That third co-conspirator was Vallow’s brother Alex Cox – a man who can never be brought to justice as he mysteriously dropped dead as the net closed in.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Lori Vallow had two alleged murder accomplices. One will never face justice
Alex Cox can never be brought to justice as he dropped dead as the net closed in on the doomsday cult killings. So was he an equal co-conspirator or was he – as he feared – Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s ‘fall guy’? Rachel Sharp reports