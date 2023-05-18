Lori Vallow – update: Juror reveals why he flipped to guilty verdict and ‘disgust’ at Chad Daybell wedding
Vallow convicted of the murders of her own children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and conspiracy to murder husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife
The lone holdout juror in Lori Vallow’s murder trial has revealed why he changed his mind to convict the mother last week.
Saul Hernandez sat down with Good Morning America on Tuesday, four days after Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, and of conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, 49, her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, at Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.
Mr Hernandez said when the jury began deliberating, he was the only one unconvinced that the prosecution had proved its case.
But over the course of just seven hours of deliberation, Mr Hernandez said it became clear to him that Vallow is guilty.
During the trial, he said he found it “hard to look at” Vallow as more and more gruelling evidence emerged.
“Growing up, we’re taught good and bad, God and evil, and I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil,” he said.
Mr Hernandez said he was ‘disgusted’ by photos of Vallow and Mr Daybell smiling through their beach wedding just weeks after the kids were killed.
Lori Vallow’s indictment over Brandon Boudreaux murder conspiracy revealed
Lori Vallow was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County for conspiracy to commit the murder of Brandon Boudreaux more than a year ago, according to a report.
Vallow was charged on 24 February 2022 under the late Allister Adel, who was the county attorney at the time, Justin Lum of Fox 10 Phoenix reports.
Read more...
Lori Vallow’s indictment over Brandon Boudreaux murder conspiracy revealed
Officials in Arizona announced they would pursue charges over attempt on Boudreaux’s life but existence of indictment was previously not known
After the verdict, what happens next?
The verdict may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, but the saga is still far from over.
Lori Vallow has been convicted of her children’s murders. What happens next?
What did Lori Vallow do?
Vallow’s nephew-in-law says she’s not ‘inherently evil’
Lori Vallow’s nephew-in-law has spoken out following her murder conviction to say that he believes people “are not inherently good or evil” as she faces new charges for his own attempted murder.
Read more:
Lori Vallow nephew-in-law speaks as she faces new charges for his attempted murder
Brandon Boudreaux called for ‘forgiveness’ for the doomsday cult mom who was found guilty of murdering her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell
Vallow appears to smirk in new mugshot after murder conviction
Lori Vallow appears to be softly smirking in her new mugshot, released after she was convicted of all charges at her dramatic murder trial.
Lori Vallow appears to smirk in new mugshot following murder conviction
In a new mugshot released by Madison County Jail on Monday, Vallow appeared to be unphased by her current situation as she stared dead ahead with what appeared to be a wry smile on her face
One of Vallow’s alleged accomplices will never face justice
Was Alex Cox an equal co-conspirator or was he – as he feared – Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s ‘fall guy’?
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow had two alleged murder accomplices. One will never face justice
Alex Cox can never be brought to justice as he dropped dead as the net closed in on the doomsday cult killings. So was he an equal co-conspirator or was he – as he feared – Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s ‘fall guy’? Rachel Sharp reports
Voices: Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent
Megan Sheets writes:
Having followed this case in near-obsessive detail since police first appealed for the public’s help in finding Tylee and JJ in December 2019, my jaw dropped when the defense rested without a case. Why on earth would someone decline to defend themself at a murder trial, especially when their own children are the victims? But looking back over the case as a whole, I realized the move isn’t surprising at all.
Read on...
Lori Vallow never tried to convince us she was innocent
For all of the twists and turns that preceded it in Lori’s spectacular story, this verdict comes as little surprise
Lori Vallow’s indictment over Brandon Boudreaux murder conspiracy revealed
Lori Vallow was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County for conspiracy to commit the murder of Brandon Boudreaux more than a year ago, according to a report.
Vallow was charged on 24 February 2022 under the late Allister Adel, who was the county attorney at the time, Justin Lum of Fox 10 Phoenix reports.
Read more...
Lori Vallow’s indictment over Brandon Boudreaux murder conspiracy revealed
Officials in Arizona announced they would pursue charges over attempt on Boudreaux’s life but existence of indictment was previously not known
After the verdict, what happens next?
The verdict may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, but the saga is still far from over.
Lori Vallow has been convicted of her children’s murders. What happens next?
What did Lori Vallow do?
From mom-of-three and beauty queen to convicted killer
Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant queen and a cult follower.
An Idaho court has now determined she is also a killer.
Who is Lori Vallow? Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and now convicted killer
Who is Lori Vallow?
‘Cult mom’ couldn’t hide behind Chad Daybell’s ‘manipulation’ says trial juror
An alternate juror on the Lori Vallow trial has spoken out to share her belief that the convicted killer’s husband Chad Daybell and brother Alex Cox are equally guilty in the murders.
Juror Tiffany, who was not on the final panel of 12 who deliberated but served as an alternate and was presented with all of the evidence over the course of the six-week trial, spoke with Jesse Weber of Law & Crime about her experience and what she felt led to the guilty verdict.
Read more...
Lori Vallow trial juror says the cult mom couldn’t hide behind Chad Daybell
Juror Tiffany, who served as an alternate, said she was surprised Vallow’s attorneys didn’t present a defence case