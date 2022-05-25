Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday.

Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.

Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.

Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.

Mr Jones was understood to have been with the dog and his son’s partner, Chanel Nicole Fong, while his son Josh was in London to watch a football match at Wembley stadium.

Ms Fong reportedly heard the victim shouting “get off me” at the dog, who had bitten him on the leg.

Blood was then seen “pumping” from his leg, Ms Fong said.

In a public Facebook post, she described the incident as "the worst day” of her life.

“I have had to watch two men who I love so much take their last breath. I can’t shake the feeling of Keven's blood off my hands and all I can hear in my head is Cookie's cries,” she said.

“Cookie did not attack Keven, he’s a big boy and plays too rough.

"Cookie was euthanised in the back garden by a trained vet and the other dogs were checked over by the dog handling team, our special girl Fire was taken as she has an athletic build however the rest they were happy with and they are all tucked up in bed."