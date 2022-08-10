Dog rescued from hot car as police smash window after Shih Tzu left in 33C heat

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police smashed a window to rescue a distressed Shih Tzu which collapsed after being left in a sweltering car.

The desperate dog was left in the car at a park and ride in Nottingham, when temperatures soared to 33C.

Police bodycam footage shows officers break into the vehicle and remove the pet to safety on Monday afternoon.

Officers smashed the window of the car to rescue the distressed dog from the vehicle (Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS)

The dog was given water and rushed to an animal hospital where his temperature was recorded at 39.1C.

Thankfully, the dog is making a good recovery and the owner is set to be quizzed by police with the case referred to the RSPCA.

PC Jamie Martin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank staff at NET Nottingham Tram for alerting us to this incident. Had they not done so, it is unlikely the dog would have survived.

“Many people think it’s OK to leave their dog in the car on a warm day providing the windows are open.

“But this incident shows that just simply isn’t the case. Put simply, you should never leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

The officers carried the dog over to a patch of shade and poured cold water onto its back to help cool it down (Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS)

“Whilst it is not illegal to leave a dog in a hot car, owners are legally responsible for their pet’s health and welfare.

“If a dog became ill or sadly died due to being left in a hot car, owners could be charged with the offence of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“This could lead to a prison sentence and/or a fine.”

The dog’s owner now faces questioning by the RSPCA (Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS)

According to the RSPCA, cars can become as hot as an oven, even when the weather doesn’t feel that warm.

The charity said that when it is 22C outside, the car could reach 47C within an hour.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “As sweltering temperatures continue, it’s more important than ever to spread the message that dogs die in hot cars.

“Many people think it will be fine just to leave their pets for a short period of time, but not long is too long.

“Temperatures can soar to dangerous levels so quickly - and that can put dogs in serious danger.

“If someone sees a dog in distress in a hot car, we urge them to dial 99,” the spokesperson continued.

“It’s really positive to see forces like Nottinghamshire Police, and others across England and Wales, taking action when dogs need their help in these potentially fatal situations.”