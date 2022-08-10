Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government must declare drought emergency as water supplies dwindle, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats said water companies should also update the public on how many leaks have been fixed

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Wednesday 10 August 2022 12:45
Comments
<p>UK drought - parched grass in Greenwich Park, London on Tuesday. </p>

UK drought - parched grass in Greenwich Park, London on Tuesday.

(Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

The government should declare a national drought emergency and hold weekly televised press conferences to update the public on guidance to limit water use, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party said there had been “mixed messages” in recent weeks, and declaring a drought emergency would see a cabinet minister take responsibility for ensuring rivers, chalk streams and reservoirs do not dry up.

It should include a strategy to ensure farmers can water their crops, and resources are directed to parts of the country which have the least amount of water, the party said.

Water companies should also attend any press conferences that were held to update the public on how many leaks have been fixed during the drought. England’s water companies currently leak up to a quarter of their supply a day, according to analysis by The Times.

The call comes as temperatures are forecast to climb steadily over the coming days, with thermometers likely to reach at least 33C for four consecutive days from Thursday.

Recommended

“For years this Government has let water companies get away with scandal after scandal. From pumping raw sewage into our rivers to not even bothering to fix leaking pipes,” said Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson. “Ministers need to get a grip starting by declaring a National Drought Emergency and giving themselves power to move resources where they are needed most.”

"A failure to act now will see rivers dry up, farmers unable to water their crops, and millions of people facing unnecessary restrictions.

The prolonged dry weather and persistently dry forecast have raised the spectre of drought, as farmers and environmentalists say the dry weather is already affecting harvests and ecosystems.

Climate scientists have said heatwaves will become more frequent and droughts more impactful as humans continue to pump out planet-heating greenhouse gases into the atmosphere mainly by burning fossil fuels.

Thames Water became the latest water company to announce that it would have to impose restrictions, as water companies struggle to keep up with demand during the hot, dry weather.

Recommended

Dozens of residents in an Oxfordshire village ran out of water this week forcing Thames Water to dispatch water tankers and bottled water to the area.

The Independent has contacted the government and Water UK, the industry body, for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in