Wildfires and water shortages are ramping up across the UK as the country braces itself for soaring temperatures in a fresh heatwave.

Several grass fires broke out parts of southern and central England on Tuesday, including a blaze on the M25 near Enfield, north London, which saw about five hectares of grass and shrubland set alight, the London Fire Brigade said.

Another huge fire broke out on Rushmere Heath, near Ipswich, Suffolk, with people told to avoid the area and residents advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Meanwhile, Thames Water – which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley – became the latest water company to signal it will bring in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.

It came as the UK Health Security Agency extended its heat health warning for an extra day to Sunday evening over concerns the temperatures could affect public health.

A four-day Met Office extreme heat alert will come into force on Thursday, warning hot temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health and the wider population could also be hit by heat-related illness.