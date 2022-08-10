UK weather – live: Heatwave fuels wildfires as country hit by water shortages
Extreme heat warning will come into force this week with temperatures forecast to hit mid-30s
Wildfires and water shortages are ramping up across the UK as the country braces itself for soaring temperatures in a fresh heatwave.
Several grass fires broke out parts of southern and central England on Tuesday, including a blaze on the M25 near Enfield, north London, which saw about five hectares of grass and shrubland set alight, the London Fire Brigade said.
Another huge fire broke out on Rushmere Heath, near Ipswich, Suffolk, with people told to avoid the area and residents advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
Meanwhile, Thames Water – which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley – became the latest water company to signal it will bring in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.
It came as the UK Health Security Agency extended its heat health warning for an extra day to Sunday evening over concerns the temperatures could affect public health.
A four-day Met Office extreme heat alert will come into force on Thursday, warning hot temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health and the wider population could also be hit by heat-related illness.
Oxfordshire village becomes 'first area in UK to run dry’
A village in Oxfordshire has been named as the first area in the UK to have had its water supply run dry, leaving residents to rely on bottled and tanker water deliveries from Thames Water.
Northend is usually supplied by the Stokenchurch Reservoir, which ran dry as demand soared in the face of the hot, dry summer, reports The Telegraph.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage on UK weather as temperatures are set to soar.
Tuesday brought with it a fresh wave of grass fires as water shortages continued to ramp up across the UK.
The UK Health Security Agency also extended its heat health warning for an extra day to Sunday evening, while the four-day Met Office extreme heat alert is expected to come into force on Thursday.
For now, here’s the Met Office outlook for today’s weather:
We are pausing our live updates for the evening.
How the heat is affecting the natural environment
The UK has seen dry conditions which, combined with last month’s record-breaking heatwave, have depleted rivers, reservoirs and aquifers and dried up soils, hitting agriculture, water supplies and wildlife and raising the risk of wildfires.
Analysis from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology warns river flows are set to remain exceptionally low in central, southern and eastern England until October.
Groundwater levels in southern England and South Wales will be below normal and exceptionally low in some areas for the next three months, it said.
Several inches of extra rain, in addition to what would normally be expected, is needed to overcome the dry conditions in parts of southern England.
PA
Temperatures to build throughout week, Met Office says
The Met Office has recapped its forecast for the week, saying temperatures are expected to increase and peak at the weekend.
See here:
How to keep cool in the day
And here are some more tips on how to keep cool during the day:
How to keep your house cool in a heatwave
How to keep house cool in a heatwave
How to keep cool at night in a heatwave
Heatwaves can often lead to very warm nights that many may find very uncomfortable, especially without a fan or air-conditioning.
My colleagues Sarah Young and Kate Ng have taken a look about how to keep cool at night as temperatures swelter:
How to sleep during a heatwave, according to experts
Stop suffering during hot summer nights
Why is the UK underprepared for extreme heat?
Compared with other countries, the UK is underprepared for these heatwaves, experts say.
Jane Dalton takes a look at why and what can be done:
Why the UK is so unprepared for extreme heat?
Experts call for resilience to be made a high political priority and homes and hospitals to be adapted for extreme heat
Advice on how to keep cool - from councils
Councils are issuing advice on how to keep cool in the hot weather. See more here:
What defines a heatwave?
With the UK experiencing another hot spell, here is a quick reminder about what sets a heatwave apart from hot weather:
What is a heatwave?
Blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures return to UK
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies