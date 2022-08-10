Jump to content
Liveupdated1660115558

UK weather – live: Heatwave fuels wildfires as country hit by water shortages

Extreme heat warning will come into force this week with temperatures forecast to hit mid-30s

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 10 August 2022 08:12
Comments
Aftermath of Dagenham wildfires shows devastation

Wildfires and water shortages are ramping up across the UK as the country braces itself for soaring temperatures in a fresh heatwave.

Several grass fires broke out parts of southern and central England on Tuesday, including a blaze on the M25 near Enfield, north London, which saw about five hectares of grass and shrubland set alight, the London Fire Brigade said.

Another huge fire broke out on Rushmere Heath, near Ipswich, Suffolk, with people told to avoid the area and residents advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Meanwhile, Thames Water – which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley – became the latest water company to signal it will bring in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.

It came as the UK Health Security Agency extended its heat health warning for an extra day to Sunday evening over concerns the temperatures could affect public health.

A four-day Met Office extreme heat alert will come into force on Thursday, warning hot temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health and the wider population could also be hit by heat-related illness.

Recommended

1660115443

Oxfordshire village becomes 'first area in UK to run dry’

A village in Oxfordshire has been named as the first area in the UK to have had its water supply run dry, leaving residents to rely on bottled and tanker water deliveries from Thames Water.

Northend is usually supplied by the Stokenchurch Reservoir, which ran dry as demand soared in the face of the hot, dry summer, reports The Telegraph.

Emily Atkinson10 August 2022 08:10
1660114463

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage on UK weather as temperatures are set to soar.

Tuesday brought with it a fresh wave of grass fires as water shortages continued to ramp up across the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency also extended its heat health warning for an extra day to Sunday evening, while the four-day Met Office extreme heat alert is expected to come into force on Thursday.

For now, here’s the Met Office outlook for today’s weather:

Emily Atkinson10 August 2022 07:54
1660071736

We are pausing our live updates for the evening.

Katy Clifton9 August 2022 20:02
1660070732

How the heat is affecting the natural environment

The UK has seen dry conditions which, combined with last month’s record-breaking heatwave, have depleted rivers, reservoirs and aquifers and dried up soils, hitting agriculture, water supplies and wildlife and raising the risk of wildfires.

Analysis from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology warns river flows are set to remain exceptionally low in central, southern and eastern England until October.

Groundwater levels in southern England and South Wales will be below normal and exceptionally low in some areas for the next three months, it said.

Several inches of extra rain, in addition to what would normally be expected, is needed to overcome the dry conditions in parts of southern England.

PA

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 19:45
1660068452

Temperatures to build throughout week, Met Office says

The Met Office has recapped its forecast for the week, saying temperatures are expected to increase and peak at the weekend.

See here:

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 19:07
1660066772

How to keep cool in the day

And here are some more tips on how to keep cool during the day:

How to keep your house cool in a heatwave

How to keep house cool in a heatwave

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 18:39
1660064432

How to keep cool at night in a heatwave

Heatwaves can often lead to very warm nights that many may find very uncomfortable, especially without a fan or air-conditioning.

My colleagues Sarah Young and Kate Ng have taken a look about how to keep cool at night as temperatures swelter:

How to sleep during a heatwave, according to experts

Stop suffering during hot summer nights

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 18:00
1660062632

Why is the UK underprepared for extreme heat?

Compared with other countries, the UK is underprepared for these heatwaves, experts say.

Jane Dalton takes a look at why and what can be done:

Why the UK is so unprepared for extreme heat?

Experts call for resilience to be made a high political priority and homes and hospitals to be adapted for extreme heat

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 17:30
1660060832

Advice on how to keep cool - from councils

Councils are issuing advice on how to keep cool in the hot weather. See more here:

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 17:00
1660059032

What defines a heatwave?

With the UK experiencing another hot spell, here is a quick reminder about what sets a heatwave apart from hot weather:

What is a heatwave?

Blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures return to UK

Zoe Tidman9 August 2022 16:30

