Pet owners ‘find their misbehaviour endearing’ – even the messy stuff

Dog and cat owners’ top complaints include their animals stealing food, howling in the night and walking across the kitchen counter, according to a poll.

One-quarter of 1,000 pet owners serveyed admitted they found their pets frustrating, at least some of the time.

But 82 per cent put the antics down to their companions’ cheeky character, while seven in 10 found their misbehaviour endearing.

It also emerged that 59 per cent enjoyed telling friends when their pets had been up to no good, including when they walked across their laptop while working or begged for food from the table.

Other quirky habits of cats and dogs included the human-like traits of refusing to go out in the rain and making strange noises in their sleep.

Helen Skelton, TV presenter and spokesperson for insurance provider Petplan, which commissioned the research, said: “Like humans, pets have strong personalities, and for many they are a key companion and member of the family, especially if they’ve been by our side for a while, like my dogs Barney and Spiderman.

“Lots of our pet friends have quirky traits, mine are quite different; one is forever disappearing into the garden with a shoe and our lab is no stranger to helping himself to the fruit bowl either, including bringing in a special ‘present’, or pinching sausages from the barbeque.

“Living on a farm surrounded by animals means that funny antics are a common occurrence – my dogs have been keeping me on my toes since day one, but like any other family member, that’s just their personality.”

The survey also found 24 per cent of people had had to deal with a “gift” of live animals being brought into the house, while 14 per cent had had their buttered toast licked behind their back.

One-fifth of respondents had watched in frustration as their pet ignored a brand-new toy and chewed up the rest of the house instead.

Despite this, 74 per cent had a good relationship with their pet. Eight in 10 said that even though their pets were a cause of frustration, they would not change them in any way.

UK pet owners’ most common complaints

Being sick on the carpet

Waiting by the door to be let out then their minds

Leaving fur or hair everywhere

Waking you up in the middle of the night

Begging for food when you cook

Making strange sounds in their sleep

Refusing to go out in the rain

Walking across your laptop when you are trying to work

Knocking something off a shelf

Bringing a live animal back into the house

Stealing food

Howling or meowing in the middle of the night

Constantly trying to get into a cupboard or another area

Ignoring the toys you bought and chewing things they should not

Stealing food from the countertop when your back is turned

Jumping on you when covered in mud

Walking muddy footprints across the kitchen counter

Chewing a shoe or slipper

Lying on your head when you are sleeping

Rolling around in fox excrement

Licking the butter off your toast when your back is turned

Deciding they want a walk late at night

Pulling the duvet off you in the morning when they want food