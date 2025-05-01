Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over a quarter of domestic abuse services are having to turn children in need of support away, amid warnings that severe funding shortages are putting victims at risk.

The family violence watchdog has warned that child victims of domestic abuse are being left with nowhere to turn as vital services struggle to stay afloat.

A new report from the domestic abuse commissioner has found 27 per cent of domestic abuse services surveyed in England and Wales are having to turn children away due to rising demand and a lack of funding.

Meanwhile, over half said they had to place children on waiting lists due to the high number of referrals - potentially leaving children waiting for help in unsafe situations.

The survey - which drew on over 260 domestic abuse services providing support to children and 168 statutory agencies responsible for commissioning domestic abuse services - also found that 56 per cent of services had experienced cuts to funding over the past five years.

open image in gallery A new report by the Domestic Abuse Commissioner found 27 per cent of services surveyed in England and Wales are turning children away due to rising demand and a lack of funding. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In light of the findings, domestic abuse commissioner Dame Nicole Jacobs called on the government to address the concerns in its upcoming spending review.

“For too long child victims of domestic abuse have been failed – often treated as an afterthought and left to navigate their recovery alone which is having devastating consequences on their health, education, relationships – and futures. This has to change,” Dame Nicole said.

“Providing children with the stability and support they need to recover – and thrive – is vital if the government wants to meet its commitment to halve violence against women and girls within the decade.”

Women’s Aid said the report has highlighted the “critical underfunding” and “stretched capacity” of domestic abuse services for children across England and Wales.

“While the findings of the report are alarming, Women’s Aid are, sadly, not surprised by this information,” Nikki Bradley MBE , Director of Services at Women’s Aid, said.

Ms Bradley added: “Domestic abuse has a profound impact on the mental wellbeing and physical safety of children, which can have long-lasting effects if they are not given the proper support they need to heal and move forward.

“As the Commissioner’s report finds, specialist support, which is centred around children and their needs, plays an essential role in reducing the impact of domestic abuse on children, and allow them to not only live, but to thrive after abuse.”

Domestic abuse has a profound impact on the mental wellbeing and physical safety of children Nikki Bradley MBE , Director of Services at Women’s Aid

Children have been legally recognised as victims of domestic abuse in their own right rather than just witnesses since the Domestic Abuse Act of 2021 - but the commissioner warned this has not translated into funding for children’s services.

Domestic abuse charity Refuge estimates that a staggering one in five children in the UK have lived with an adult perpetrating domestic abuse, while NSPCC reported a 19 per cent rise in contacts about concerns for children experiencing domestic abuse between April 2024 and September 2024, compared to the same period the previous year.

Refuge CEO, Gemma Sherrington, said 52 per cent of the residents in their refuge accommodation were children in 2023-204, adding that the impact of domestic abuse on children “can be particularly significant”.

She said: “The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 rightly recognised that children are victims in their own right, but as the Domestic Abuse Commissioner’s report reiterates, this has not yet translated into sustainable funding for children’s services.

“A lack of funding means Refuge’s services often rely on precarious, short-term grants for children and young people’s workers, who are crucial in delivering the support children need and deserve to rebuild their lives.”

The Independent has contacted the government for comment.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327.