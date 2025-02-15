Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators march to US embassy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine campaigners have marched through central London in what organisers claimed was one of the largest protests since war broke out between Hamas and Israel.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), along with demonstrators from five other groups, gathered in Whitehall at noon on Saturday before marching to the US embassy in Nine Elms Lane, south-west London, where speeches were made.

The protest came after a proposal by President Donald Trump earlier this month for the United States to consider taking ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Mr Trump suggested the US could redevelop the war-torn territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Protesters marched holding signs and banners that read “Hands off Gaza”, “Stand up to Trump”, and “Mr Trump, Canada is not your 51st state. Gaza is not your 52nd”.

Speakers outside the embassy included former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who called on “the whole world” to reject Mr Trump’s plan.

A counter-protest by Stop The Hate took place along the route of the march at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Vauxhall Bridge.

The groups were separated by barriers and a marked area protected by police officers to ensure they did not physically come together.

The march was the 24th major pro-Palestine protest in the UK since the October 7 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants which killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, with around 250 people held captive.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas handed over another three male Israeli hostages to the Red Cross as part of a shaky ceasefire deal.