Moment Hamas releases three hostages from Gaza as ceasefire holds

Hamas has handed over three Israeli hostages on Saturday, 15 February, including US-Israeli man Sagui Dekel-Chen.

Iair Horn and Russian-Israeli Sasha (Alexander) Trufanov are the two others being freed.

Armed Hamas militants led the three onto a stage at the site in Gaza's Khan Younis.

The three are being returned in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, a swap which eases fears that the agreement could collapse before the end of a 42-day ceasefire.

Dozens of armed militants were deployed at the site of the release.