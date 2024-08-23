Support truly

Police searching for a missing woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago have released a map of all her known movements.

Christine Stenson, 66, of the Wheatley area in Doncaster, was last seen on CCTV walking down Cantley Lane on 12 August at 5.57pm.

She had been dropped off at an address in Hawke Road at around 5.05pm, and it is believed she spent less than five minutes inside before leaving the address on foot.

After leaving the address, Ms Stenson walked in the direction of Rose Hill Cemetery, but officers are not aware of where she ended up.

A map issued by police shows everything currently known about Christine’s movements ( South Yorkshire Police )

Specialist search teams, drones, search dogs, off-road bike teams and mounted officers have all joined the search, which included a National Police Air Service helicopter using thermal imaging technology.

But South Yorkshire Police said officers are yet to locate Christine and that the search continues.

In a statement, the force said: “Enquiries are ongoing all day every day, with officers carrying out CCTV trawls and house-to-house calls.”

The force appealed to residents in the vicinity of Cantley Lane to check their home CCTV for 12 August.

Ms Stenson was last seen wearing bright orange shorts ( South Yorkshire Police )

Christine is around 5ft 5ins tall and white with long grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern, and orange shorts.

New information should be passed on to police via the non-emergency 101 telephone number, quoting incident number 13 of 13 August 2024, or through the South Yorkshire Police website.