Moment deadly Taiwan earthquake hits captured on restaurant CCTV

Footage from a restaurant in Taoyuan City shows the moment a 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday (April 3).

The internal security camera in JK Studio shows ceiling lights swinging and cups, plates, bottles and glasses crashing down to the ground.

Nine people have been confirmed dead and more than 800 are injured as a search and rescue operation continues after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast.

The earthquake – the strongest in 25 years in Taiwan – set off tsunami warnings on the island and across neighbouring countries, seismology officials said.