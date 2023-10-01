Double murder investigation launched after death of two men in Leeds
One man was found dead in Harehills, Leeds, and another later died in hospital, according to police
A double murder investigation has been launched after two men died in Leeds.
One man, in his 50s, was found dead in Harehills, Leeds, while another man, in his 60s, was found nearby with “serious injuries” and later died in hospital.
Two men, aged 46 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of murder, West Yorkshire police said. The 46-year-old was found with “serious injuries” to his hand and was taken to hospital.
It comes as a man was knifed to death while another was left fighting for his life after multiple stabbings in Halifax, also in West Yorkshire.
Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “Clearly, it is an absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way, and we will be doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances and see that those responsible are brought to justice.
“We have now been able to identify both of these men. One is a 53-year-old who lived locally, and we have specialist trained officers supporting his family. The other is a 65-year-old man and enquiries are ongoing to trace his family.
“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist our enquiries.
“We appreciate that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who are providing an increased presence in the area to reassure residents and will be keeping local representatives updated.”
