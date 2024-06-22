Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dr Michael Mosley’s wife has posted a moving tribute to her “amazing” husband as she vowed to continue the work they had started together.

A major search was launched for the TV star after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi on 5 June, having set off for a walk in searing heat without a mobile phone. His body was discovered five days later in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

The 67-year-old had been on holiday with his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, and she had been the one to report him missing.

Dr Michael Mosley’s wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley has posted a moving tribute to her ‘amazing’ husband ( Maureen McLean/Shutterstock )

A major search was launched for the TV star after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi on 5 June ( AFP/Getty )

Writing on Instagram on Saturday, she said: “Thank you all for your wonderfully supportive messages. The outpouring of love from so many people has meant a huge amount to me and my family.

“I'm going to be quiet for a while. I’m sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon. I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

“Once more thank you so much for respecting my family's privacy so kindly.

“Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

Dr Mosley advocated intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and the fast 800 diet, and presented science and medical documentaries on the BBC and Channel 4.

The broadcaster and columnist’s wife and friends last saw him leaving St Nikolas Beach at around 1.30pm on 5 June. It was found he died of natural causes later that afternoon.

Tributes flooded in for the medic, whose loved ones described him as “extremely kind” and a “brilliant science broadcaster” after his tragic death.

In a final interview with The Daily Telegraph at the end of April before his death, he revealed his healthy lifestyle was driven by watching his own father, Bill, die before seeing his grandchildren grow up.

The father-of four told the publication: “I thought, that’s not a road I want to go down. My dad, when he retired, basically sat on the sofa and watched sport and that was incredibly bad for him.”

Dr Mosley said he and his wife did not have “any intention of giving up work” following the premature death of his father, adding: “Why would you give up? I am quite happy to go on writing and giving public speeches and making telly and podcasts.”