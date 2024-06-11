For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Newly released CCTV footage has revealed one of the last sightings of Dr Michael Mosley just two hours before his tragic death on a Greek island hillside.

The 67-year-old died of natural causes on Wednesday after he went missing on Symi. Following a major five-day search, his body was discovered on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

Greek police have now released CCTV of what appears to be the TV star walking in the searing heat at 2pm on the day he died.

The footage shows the health guru holding a purple umbrella as he walks to a path that leads towards Agia Marina 1.5 miles away, which is where initial autopsy findings state he likely died at around 4pm. In the video, he appears to pass a house that has a tarpaulin-covered speedboat in the driveway.

Dr Mosley was last seen in person by his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley and friends as he left St Nicholas beach at 1.30pm for a walk in 40C heat without his mobile phone.

It has previously been reported that other footage revealed a sighting of the broadcaster and columnist by a beach bar at Agia Marina, making his way down a rocky slope close to a fence before he falls out of view.

Greek media reported Dr Mosley may have rested just yards away from the safety of a restaurant before collapsing.

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told the BBC that an initial post-mortem examination has been carried out, which confirms there were no injuries on his body.

Ms Dimoglidou said that the position of his body means he died of natural causes. She also said toxicology and histology reports will take place.

The body of the missing British TV presenter was found on a rocky area on the island of Symi on Sunday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Tributes have been pouring in for the medic, whose loved ones have described him as “extremely kind” and a “brilliant science broadcaster”. Downing Street said he was an “extraordinary broadcaster” who had a “huge impact” on people’s lives.

Dr Mosley, who first trained as a doctor, advocated intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet and presented science and medical documentaries on the BBC and Channel 4.