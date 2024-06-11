✕ Close Local cameraman details spotting body during search for Michael Mosley

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Doctor Michael Mosley likely died at around 4pm on the day he disappeared, according to the initial findings from the autopsy into his death.

Greek media reports say he may have rested just yards away from the safety of a restaurant before collapsing.

Initial investigations suggested that foul play was not suspected although the condition of his remains made it difficult to establish the exact cause of death, Proto Thema reported.

The TV star’s body was discovered in a rocky area close to Agia Marina beach on Sunday following a major five-day search on the Greek island of Symi .

Bar staff at the resort have said it’s a “mystery” his body was not found sooner, and added that it had been “heartbreaking” that no one had seen him in distress.

The 67-year-old was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, setting off for a coastal walk in searing heat without his mobile phone.