The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rescue operations have been launched on the Greek island of Amorgos after a retired US police officer disappeared while out on a solo hike - days after the death of TV doctor Michael Mosley in similar circumstances.

The 59-year-old man, who has not been named by authorities, had been vacationing on the island but was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday afternoon.

He left for the challenging four-hour hike, from Aegiali to Katapola around 7am, according to local outlets. The friend reported the disappearance to Amorgos police after he had not returned eight hours later. Authorities have not been able to contact him via either of his two cell phones.

According to The Greek Reporter, the last message sent by the man was to his sister, and was a picture of a trail sign.

A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon and resumed on Wednesday morning with reinforcements from the nearby Naxos island.

Police have requested data from mobile operators to determine his last known location on the island, which has a population of roughly 2,000.

The US man’s disappearance comes shortly after British TV doctor Michael Mosley was found dead following similar circumstances on the Greek island of Symi ( Tony Ward/ITV/Shutterstock )

The American tourist’s disappearance comes after prominent TV Dr Michael Mosley was found dead on the neighboring Greek island of Symi, following an extensive five-day search. The two islands are about 200 miles apart.

Mosley, the author and presenter who revolutionized the way Britain fights the obesity crisis, disappeared on June 5, also after heading off on his own – returning to the home his family was vacationing in.

A major search effort was launched to find the esteemed BBC Radio 4 and This Morning presenter on Wednesday after he disappeared while holidaying on the Greek island of Symi.

The 67-year-old had attempted to return to the house in searing heat, with an umbrella but no mobile phone. He was seen on surivelance video in the village of Pedi 30 minutes later, shortly before entering a treacherous mountain path.

Mosley’s body was eventually discovered on Sunday morning after being spotted by television cameras from a boat carrying the island’s mayor.

Confirming the death of her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband”, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said: “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special ... I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.”