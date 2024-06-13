Michael Mosley – latest: TV doctor’s final hours revealed as BBC to air his last interview
The 67-year-old’s body was found on Sunday after major five-day search on Greek island of Symi
New CCTV footage of Dr Michael Mosley has been uncovered, revealing one of the last sightings of the TV star just two hours before his death on a Greek island hillside.
Clutching his purple umbrella, Dr Mosley, 67, can be seen walking past a house in Symi at around 2pm last Wednesday, with the initial findings of his autopsy stating that he likely died at around 4pm.
Greek media reports say he may have rested just yards away from the safety of a restaurant before collapsing.
In a tribute to the 67-year-old, the BBC will air his last conducted interview on Friday as a part of the There’s Only One Michael Mosley show.
Dr Mosley recorded the special edition of Just One Thing at the Hay Festival on 25 May with Professor Paul Bloom, the broadcaster said.
The broadcaster and columnist’s body was discovered in a rocky area close to Agia Marina beach on Sunday following a major five-day search.
He was found to have died of natural causes after setting off for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm in searing 40C heat without a mobile phone.
Tributes to ‘courageous friend of humanity’
Tributes to Dr Michael Mosley poured in from colleagues, academics and people helped by his journalism to lead healthier lives:
US tourist, 59, vanishes from Greek Island solo hike - days after TV doc Michael Mosley died following similar hike
Rescue operations have been launched on the Greek island of Amorgos after a retired US police officer disappeared while out on a solo hike - days after the death of TV doctor Michael Mosley in similar circumstances.
Eric Calibet, 59, had been vacationing on the island but was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday afternoon.
Calibet left for the challenging four-hour hike, from Aegiali to Katapola around 7am, according to local outlets. The friend reported the disappearance to Amorgos police after he had not returned eight hours later. Authorities have not been able to contact Calibet via either of his two cell phones.
According to The Greek Reporter, the last message sent by the man was to his sister, and was a picture of a trail sign.
A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon and resumed on Wednesday morning with reinforcements from the nearby Naxos island.
A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon and resumed on Wednesday morning for Eric Calibet
Mosley’s body likely to be repatriated by weekend
The body of Michael Mosley is likely to be released to his family and repatriated by the weekend.
“Usually it’s only a matter of time once a postmortem is conducted for a body to be released,” Dr Grigoris Leon, who heads the Hellenic society of forensic medicine was quoted as saying by the Guardian.
“That means in this case it’s a question of days before repatriation takes place,” he said.
Mosley was found to have died of natural causes after setting off for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach in Symi at around 1.30pm in searing 40C heat without a mobile phone.1
I wanted to bring him back alive, says volunteer who led search
Body likely to be repatriated by weekend
Dr Mosley’s body is likely to be released to his family and repatriated by the weekend, forensic pathologists have said.
But tests revealing the precise cause of his death could take months because of a lack of certified laboratories to conduct advanced analysis.
“Usually it’s only a matter of time once a postmortem is conducted for a body to be released,” Dr Grigoris Leon, who heads the Hellenic society of forensic medicine, told The Guardian.
No injuries, initial post-mortem finds
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou said an initial post-mortem examination showed there were no injuries on Dr Mosley’s body.
The presenter had left friends on the island’s Agios Nikolaos beach to go for a walk.
Ms Dimoglidou said the position of his body meant he died of natural causes.
Gyles Brandreth recalls unusual advice from ‘remarkable’ doctor
Tributes to ‘courageous friend of humanity’ Dr Mosley
Tributes to Dr Michael Mosley have poured in from colleagues, academics and people helped by his journalism to lead healthier lives.
As reports of the discovery of his body emerged, those who had worked with Dr Mosley and others helped by his work paid tribute to the presenter and expressed their condolences to his family, who had been taking part in the search on Symi.
“The fragility of life is so shocking,” said fellow presenter Professor Alice Roberts. “I’ve known Michael Mosley for many years – as a TV producer specialising in science and medicine. He was the executive producer of my 2009 series Human Journey.
‘I wanted to bring him back alive’: Volunteer who led search for TV doctor
A huge, shocked group of press and bystanders gathered on Sunday afternoon to watch the conclusion to a story which has gripped the world over the last few days.
The body of TV doctor Michael Mosley, 67, was spotted that morning from a boat by a British TV reporter after a search which had taken over the entire island of Symi, in Greece.
The former medical personality, author of the popular fasting diet known as the 5:2, had almost made it to safety before he died.
Lucy Holden reports from Symi, Greece:
