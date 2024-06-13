✕ Close Michael Mosley caught on CCTV the day he disappeared

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New CCTV footage of Dr Michael Mosley has been uncovered, revealing one of the last sightings of the TV star just two hours before his death on a Greek island hillside.

Clutching his purple umbrella, Dr Mosley, 67, can be seen walking past a house in Symi at around 2pm last Wednesday, with the initial findings of his autopsy stating that he likely died at around 4pm.

Greek media reports say he may have rested just yards away from the safety of a restaurant before collapsing.

In a tribute to the 67-year-old, the BBC will air his last conducted interview on Friday as a part of the There’s Only One Michael Mosley show.

Dr Mosley recorded the special edition of Just One Thing at the Hay Festival on 25 May with Professor Paul Bloom, the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster and columnist’s body was discovered in a rocky area close to Agia Marina beach on Sunday following a major five-day search.