Dr Michael Mosley has been hailed as “modest and humble” by fellow TV doctor Chris van Tulleken.

A special programme featuring the last interview conducted by the late Mosley, who died aged 67 last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi, aired on BBC Radio 4 on Friday morning (14 June).

“Michael’s death has moved so many of us,” Van Tulleken said, introducing the programme.

“His legacy is going to live on in our memories, every time we brush our teeth standing on one leg, we fast a little longer between meals, we build up our strength with squats or do any one of the other hundreds of tricks that he taught us.”