Michael Mosley died of natural causes on day he went missing, first autopsy says

An autopsy published by Greek police has found Michael Mosley, the doctor and TV broadcaster who disappeared last week, died of natural causes on the island of Symi.

His body was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach, after his disappearance was reported on Wednesday.

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told the BBC that an initial post-mortem examination has been carried out and that it confirmed there were no injuries on his body.

It was also estimated that the time of death was around 4pm local time on the day he went missing. The doctor had left friends on the island’s Agios Nikolaos beach at around 1.30pm to go for a walk.

The autopsy results offered a peculiar initial conclusion to the mystery of the TV doctor’s disappearance. Further tests are, however, due to be carried out on the father-of-four in Rhodes to confirm a cause of death.

The mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, who along with a cameraman discovered Mr Mosley’s body, claimed the doctor had taken a “strange” route that ultimately led to his death.

“It was so strange and crazy because he started on one side [of the bay] to the other side. The island is so small, so [there] can not be missing any person,” he told Greek TV.

“He started his way from St Nicholas beach without a mobile phone. He did not make any stops. He did not drink any coffee and then he was rushing from the path toward Agia Marina.”

His body was discovered in a rocky area behind Agia Marina ( PA Wire )

Ms Dimoglidou said that the position of his body means the doctor died of natural causes. She also said toxicology and histology reports will take place.

Footage reportedly found by a beach bar at Agia Marina shows what appears to be the TV doctor making his way down a rocky slope close to a fence before he falls out of view.

Tributes for the former This Morning star have poured in since it was confirmed that the body found over the weekend was Mr Mosley.

Downing Street described him as an “extraordinary broadcaster” who had a “huge impact” on people’s lives.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The reports from the weekend are heartbreaking and our thoughts are with Dr Michael Mosley’s family, his wife Clare and friends, in what must be deeply sad times.

“We have seen some incredibly touching tributes which have made clear the huge impact that Dr Mosley had on people and helped to transform people’s lives for the better.

“He will be known as an extraordinary broadcaster who used his platform to influence and change the way we think about many public health issues.”

Mr Mosley’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor co-star Dr Saleyha Ahsan also praised her “mentor and a friend”.

Dr Ahsan told BBC Breakfast: “The way that I got to know him on screen, that really personable, accessible character that he comes across on television, that’s exactly how he was in real life and how he was with me.

“He instantly put me at ease, settled me down, and we got on with the job. And I forgot about the cameras and the lights, we just had a really good conversation.

“He just had this ability to break down the complex and make it accessible to all.”

She also described him as the “epitome of what you would aspire to be as a doctor”, adding that he had the skill to “bring knowledge and information that will help the person in front of you to make positive changes in their life, but without being forced to do so, without it being forced down your neck”.