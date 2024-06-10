Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1718003155

Michael Mosley – latest: Tributes pour in for ‘kind’ TV doctor who was ‘brilliant science broadcaster’

The 67-year-old’s body was found on Sunday after major five-day search on Greek island of Symi

Lucy Holden,Tara Cobham,Alexander Butler
Monday 10 June 2024 08:05
Local cameraman details spotting body during search for Michael Mosley

Tributes have been pouring in for Dr Michael Mosley, whose loved ones have described him as “extremely kind” and a “brilliant science broadcaster” after his tragic death.

The TV star’s body was discovered in a rocky area close to Agia Marina beach on Sunday following a major five-day search on the Greek island of Symi.

The 67-year-old was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, setting off for a coastal walk in searing heat without his mobile phone.

Five days later, a body was found near a cave complex known to locals as “the abyss”.

Dr Mosley’s wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley confirmed his death, leading the tributes to her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant” husband, while the TV doctor’s employers have also been remembering him.

Charlotte Moore, the chief content officer at the BBC, for which Dr Mosley presented a host of programmes, said: “He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple.”

While Ted Verity, editor of Mail Newspapers, for which Dr Mosley was a regular columnist since 2011, said: “Michael was also extremely kind.”

1718003155

Greek cameraman spotted body while out on his boat near beach resort

A Greek camerman who discovered Michael Mosley’s body has said he suspects the TV doctor fainted in the extreme heat, after walking along the rocky hillside near the beach resort.

Antonios Mystilovlou told Sky News that he was on a boat and thought he had seen something in the rocks. Once returning to the marina, he looked carefully at his footage before realising what what he was looking at.

“There was the body. He was laying down with his hand on his belly and he’s carrying his bag in his other hand,” he said.

“I think he was planning to get down and got tired, dizzy, I don’t know... sat down and fainted, that’s my guess.

“This is a very, very sad ending for him and his family.”

Holly Evans10 June 2024 08:05
1718001959

Map shows location Dr Mosley’s body was discovered

The body of Dr Michael Mosley was discovered by the fence of the Agia Marina resort in Symi, four days after he went missing during a walk.

His wife said his family had taken comfort in the fact that he “very nearly made it” to safety.

His body was discovered near the fence of the resort
His body was discovered near the fence of the resort (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Holly Evans10 June 2024 07:45
1718001225

CCTV appears to show Michael Mosley falling over on rocky hillside

CCTV footage appears to show Dr Michael Mosley falling over close to where his body was found as his widow said he “very nearly made it” to safety.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley confirmed a body discovered on Sunday morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on the Greek island of Symi was that of her husband, describing the loss as “devastating”.

According to reports, footage found by a beach bar at Agia Marina shows what appears to be the TV doctor making his way down a rocky slope close to a fence before he falls out of view.

His widow said the 67-year-old, who went missing after leaving his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, appeared to have undertaken an “incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen” by emergency search teams.

His body was discovered in a rocky area behind Agia Marina
His body was discovered in a rocky area behind Agia Marina (PA Wire)
Holly Evans10 June 2024 07:33
1717999214

Jamie Oliver praises work Mosley did for public health with broadcasting and research

Celebrity chef and healthy eating campaigner Jamie Oliver praised the work Mosley had done for public health with his broadcasting and research.

Oliver wrote on Instagram: "What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. He did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research.

"He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7_TvvrMIKc/
Tara Cobham10 June 2024 07:00
1717995647

Watch: Michael Mosley: Route missing TV doctor suspected to have taken

Michael Mosley: Route missing TV doctor suspected to have taken
Tara Cobham10 June 2024 06:00
1717992047

Michael Mosley: TV doctor who popularised 5:2 diet amid health and science work

TV doctor, author and columnist Michael Mosley helped popularise the 5:2 diet and often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, confirmed his death on Sunday after an extensive search operation found his body on the Greek Island of Symi.

The 67-year-old went missing on Wednesday during a walk while holidaying on Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands.

Naomi Clarke reports:

Michael Mosley: TV doctor who popularised 5:2 diet amid health and science work

He often pushed his body to extreme lengths to see the effects, including living with tapeworms in his gut for six weeks for a programme.

Tara Cobham10 June 2024 05:00
1717988447

Watch: TV doctor Michael Mosley dies aged 67 after going missing on holiday

TV doctor Michael Mosley dies aged 67 after going missing on holiday
Tara Cobham10 June 2024 04:00
1717984847

TV doctor Michael Mosley praised for innovating world of science broadcasting

Dr Michael Mosley has been praised by friends and colleagues for innovating the world of science and health broadcasting after the body of the TV doctor was found on a Greek island.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, confirmed a body discovered on Sunday morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on Symi was that of her husband, describing the loss as “devastating”.

She said the 67-year-old, who went missing after leaving his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, appeared to have undertaken an “incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen” by emergency search teams.

Pol Allingham reports:

TV doctor Michael Mosley praised for innovating world of science broadcasting

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, confirmed a body found on Sunday morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on Symi was her husband.

Tara Cobham10 June 2024 03:00
1717981247

Dr Mosley was ‘wise and wonderful’, says boss of agency that represented him

Sophie Laurimore, director of The Soho Agency, which represented Dr Michael Mosley, described him as a "wise, wonderful and lovely man".

She said: "It is with such profound sadness that we say farewell to our dear friend and client, the wise, wonderful and lovely man, Michael Mosley.

"Michael loved what he did and found it a pleasure and a great privilege to work with his colleagues in TV, radio, publishing and at his business, The Fast 800.

"He was immensely grateful for how receptive the public were to the ideas he had the privilege to share and to the many scientists whose work he had the honour to help popularise.

"Our hearts are with Clare and the children. Michael was unique. The work he did was important. We will miss him dreadfully."

Tara Cobham10 June 2024 02:00
1717977647

Dr Michael Mosley’s employers hail him as ‘brilliant science broadcaster’

Employers of Dr Michael Mosley have described him as a “brilliant science broadcaster” who was able to make the “most complex subjects simple”.

The body of the 67-year-old TV doctor, columnist and author was confirmed to have been found on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday by his widow after he went missing four days prior.

Mosley first trained as a doctor before moving in to the world of media, presenting a host of programmes for the BBC and Channel 4 as well as writing a regular column for the Daily Mail and a number of books.

Naomi Clarke reports:

Dr Michael Mosley’s employers hail him as ‘brilliant science broadcaster’

The body of the TV doctor, columnist and author was confirmed to have been found on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday.

Tara Cobham10 June 2024 01:00

