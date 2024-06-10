✕ Close Local cameraman details spotting body during search for Michael Mosley

Tributes have been pouring in for Dr Michael Mosley, whose loved ones have described him as “extremely kind” and a “brilliant science broadcaster” after his tragic death.

The TV star’s body was discovered in a rocky area close to Agia Marina beach on Sunday following a major five-day search on the Greek island of Symi.

The 67-year-old was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, setting off for a coastal walk in searing heat without his mobile phone.

Five days later, a body was found near a cave complex known to locals as “the abyss”.

Dr Mosley’s wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley confirmed his death, leading the tributes to her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant” husband, while the TV doctor’s employers have also been remembering him.

Charlotte Moore, the chief content officer at the BBC, for which Dr Mosley presented a host of programmes, said: “He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple.”

While Ted Verity, editor of Mail Newspapers, for which Dr Mosley was a regular columnist since 2011, said: “Michael was also extremely kind.”