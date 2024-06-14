Michael Mosley – latest: TV doctor’s body to be repatriated as BBC says it will air last interview
The 67-year-old’s body was found on Sunday after major five-day search on Greek island of Symi
The body of Dr Michael Mosley is likely to be released to his family and repatriated by the weekend.
“Usually it’s only a matter of time once a postmortem is conducted for a body to be released,” Dr Grigoris Leon, who heads the Hellenic Society of Forensic Medicine, told the Guardian. “That means in this case it’s a question of days before repatriation takes place.”
It comes as the BBC will air Dr Mosley’s last conducted interview on Friday as a part of the There’s Only One Michael Mosley show in tribute to the 67-year-old.
Dr Mosley recorded the special edition of Just One Thing at the Hay Festival on 25 May with Professor Paul Bloom, the broadcaster said.
Meanwhile, new CCTV footage of Dr Mosley was uncovered earlier this week, revealing one of the last sightings of the TV star just two hours before his death on a rocky hillside on the Greek island of Symi.
He was found to have died of natural causes on 5 June after setting off for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm that day in searing 40C heat without a mobile phone.
ICYMI: Michael Mosley was ‘invited to appear on Strictly weeks before death’ after championing health benefits
Michael Mosley had been invited to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, a friend has said, after championing the health benefits of dancing.
The late TV star was reportedly excited as he told friends the BBC had invited him to be on the show for its 20th anniversary just weeks before his tragic death.
Full report:
Michael Mosley invited to compete on Strictly before tragic death, friend says
TV star was said to have been excited at the chance to appear on the programme in the weeks before his passing
Mapped: The doomed route taken by Dr Michael Mosley in boiling heat before death on Greek island
Tragic details have continued to emerge about Dr Michael Mosley’s final hours after he disappeared on the Greek island of Symi, with his body discovered five days later.
After police officers, firefighters and a helicopter scoured the rocky hillside, he was found at the foot of a fence near a beach bar at the Agia Marina resort.
CCTV footage has reportedly shown him making his way down the slope before falling over, with his wife saying that his family had taken comfort in the fact he “very nearly made it to safety”.
Read more here:
Doomed route taken by Dr Michael Mosley in boiling heat before death on Greek island
The TV doctor is believed to have collapsed after taking the wrong turning on a hillside walk
All the ways Michael Mosley changed my life (and could still change yours)
He’s altered the way she showers, stands – and even how she spends her free time. Which is why Emma Reed will never forget the health and lifestyle guru:
All the ways Michael Mosley changed my life (and could still change yours)
He’s altered the way she showers, stands – and even how she spends her free time. Which is why Emma Reed will never forget the health and lifestyle guru…
‘I wanted to bring him back alive’: Volunteer who led search for TV doctor Michael Mosley
A huge, shocked group of press and bystanders gathered on Sunday afternoon to watch the conclusion to a story which has gripped the world over the last few days.
The body of TV doctor Michael Mosley, 67, was spotted that morning from a boat by a British TV reporter after a search which had taken over the entire island of Symi, in Greece.
The former medical personality, author of the popular fasting diet known as the 5:2, had almost made it to safety before he died.
Emergency rescue teams, who were searching just 50m from where Dr Mosley was found, were clearly devastated as his body was carried away.
Volunteers and emergency workers tried to locate him from 7am until 3am for three days in a row - but had missed his body by metres.
Jannis and Sophia Volas, who have been married for 37 years and have two sons, were the chief volunteers leading the search operation.
The couple’s endless search took place through unrelenting heat over jagged rocks, where poisonous snakes were hiding.
The pair paused only to make enough money to support their family – Ms Volas working in a Symi bakery, and Mr Volas a plasterer and blacksmith – but their tanned faces and evident exhaustion showed just how hard they had searched.
Read more here:
Michael Mosley search volunteer: ‘I wanted to bring him back alive’
‘It is a very sad day; we always hoped we’d find him alive,’ said Jannis Volas, who was one of the chief volunteers leading the search and rescue operation
Michael Mosley was ‘invited to appear on Strictly weeks before death’ after championing health benefits
Michael Mosley had been invited to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, a friend has said, after championing the health benefits of dancing.
The late TV star was reportedly excited as he told friends the BBC had invited him to be on the show for its 20th anniversary just weeks before his tragic death.
Dr Mosley, 67, died of natural causes last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi, having gone on a walk in searing 40C heat without a mobile phone. Following a major five-day search, his body was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.
Read more here:
Michael Mosley invited to compete on Strictly before tragic death, friend says
TV star was said to have been excited at the chance to appear on the programme in the weeks before his passing
Tourists unaware of risks of heatwave, rescuers say
As Greece faces unusually high temperatures, concerns are rising about the lack of awareness among tourists regarding the risks of trekking in the extreme heat.
Following the death of TV presenter Michael Mosley on Symi, two other tourists are reported missing on Samos and Amorgos.
In recent days, emergency services have also been deployed to these remote islands to search for an elderly Dutch man and a US national who went missing while hiking.
Dimitris Katatzis, who heads the Samos rescue team, said that missions were often made more difficult because tourists, frequently unaware of the risks, “veered off track” to see sites and then got lost, the Guardian reported.
“Yesterday we saw a couple [of foreigners] walking a trail in 41C without hats,” he told local media. “It defies logic.”
With record-high temperatures already being recorded, local officials are calling for improved safety measures and better information for visitors to prevent further tragedies.
ICYMI: American tourist, 59, vanishes from Greek Island solo hike – days after TV doctor Michael Mosley’s death
Rescue operations have been launched on the Greek island of Amorgos after a retired US police officer disappeared while out on a solo hike - days after the death of TV doctor Michael Mosley in similar circumstances.
Eric Calibet, 59, had been vacationing on the island but was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday afternoon.
Full report:
Tourist vanishes from Greek Island solo hike – days after Dr Michael Mosley death
A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon and resumed on Wednesday morning for Eric Calibet
ICYMI: ‘Dr Michael Mosley would often tell me how his own health battles were the inspiration for his work’
From the daily routine Mosley kept with his wife, to fighting insomnia and reversing his type 2 diabetes, Maria Lally, who regularly talked to the presenter, reflects on the man who always lived by the rules that he set for others, changing not only his own health but that of a generation...
Read Maria’s piece in full here:
‘Michael Mosley would tell me how he used his own battles to inspire the work he did’
From the daily routine Mosley kept with his wife, to fighting insomnia and reversing his type 2 diabetes, Maria Lally, who regularly talked to the presenter, reflects on the man who always lived by the rules that he set for others, changing not only his own health but that of a generation...
ICYMI: British TV reporter describes ‘chance’ moment he spotted Michael Mosley’s body after days-long search
A British TV reporter was the person who finally spotted Michael Mosley’s body several days after the doctor went missing, despite a huge search and rescue operation across a Greek island.
David Blackmore, 37, who has worked as a producer and reporter for This Morning since 2015, was supposed to be interviewing the mayor of Symi when he arrived to find Eleftherios Papakalodouka boarding a boat at Pedi marina and jumped aboard.
Full report:
British reporter describes ‘chance’ moment he spotted Mosley’s body after long search
David Blackmore, who jumped aboard a boat on the Greek island of Symi over the weekend, said his heart sank when he realised what he’d seen
ICYMI: New CCTV footage reveals last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley two hours before tragic death
Newly released CCTV footage has revealed one of the last sightings of Dr Michael Mosley just two hours before his tragic death on a Greek island hillside.
The 67-year-old died of natural causes on Wednesday after he went missing on Symi. Following a major five-day search, his body was discovered on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.
Full report:
New CCTV footage reveals last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley hours before tragic death
TV doctor died of natural causes at 4pm on Wednesday after he went missing on Greek island Symi
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments