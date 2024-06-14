✕ Close Michael Mosley caught on CCTV the day he disappeared

The body of Dr Michael Mosley is likely to be released to his family and repatriated by the weekend.

“Usually it’s only a matter of time once a postmortem is conducted for a body to be released,” Dr Grigoris Leon, who heads the Hellenic Society of Forensic Medicine, told the Guardian. “That means in this case it’s a question of days before repatriation takes place.”

It comes as the BBC will air Dr Mosley’s last conducted interview on Friday as a part of the There’s Only One Michael Mosley show in tribute to the 67-year-old.

Dr Mosley recorded the special edition of Just One Thing at the Hay Festival on 25 May with Professor Paul Bloom, the broadcaster said.

Meanwhile, new CCTV footage of Dr Mosley was uncovered earlier this week, revealing one of the last sightings of the TV star just two hours before his death on a rocky hillside on the Greek island of Symi.