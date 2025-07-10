TV doctor and IVF pioneer Robert Winston quits BMA over ‘damaging’ strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TV doctor and IVF pioneer has resigned from the British Medical Association (BMA) over planned strike action by resident doctors.

Professor Robert Winston, a Labour peer who became a household name through his documentaries on child development, told The Times the “highly dangerous” walkout could harm people’s trust in the profession.

Prof Winston, 84, who The Times reported has been a member of the union since he qualified as a doctor more than 60 years ago, said he resigned from the BMA on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the BMA announced that resident doctors, formerly junior doctors, in England would walk out for five consecutive days from 7am on July 25, in a dispute over pay.

Prof Winston, who fronted the BBC documentary Child Of Our Time, told the Times: “I’ve paid my membership for a long time. I feel very strongly that this isn’t the time to be striking. I think that the country is really struggling in all sorts of ways, people are struggling in all sorts of ways.

“Strike action completely ignores the vulnerability of people in front of you.”

He urged the union to reconsider, saying it is “important that doctors consider their own responsibility much more seriously”, and stressed that the walkout could cause “long-term damage” to people’s faith in doctors.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting called for resident doctors to “abandon their unreasonable rush to strike” and said that NHS recovery is “fragile”.

Mr Streeting told the Commons on Thursday: “We have put the NHS on the road to recovery, but we all know that the NHS is still hanging by a thread, and that the BMA is threatening to pull it.”

The BMA has been contacted for comment.