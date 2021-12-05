It was 6am when Kate Burrington received a phone call from her daughter telling her she was in hospital as her drink had been spiked. She was up and out of the house en route to Kingston Hospital in South West London in the space of five minutes.

“I went cold when she rang,” the 53-year-old tells The Independent. “When I arrived at the hospital, Jess was in the toilet still feeling terrible. I carried Jess out. She looked yellow. It was awful to see.”

Both Kate and her 18-year-old daughter Jess have been left deeply shaken by the incident earlier this month. Kate is worried about her daughter going out at all, and Jess is now petrified of being spiked again, saying the incident has totally changed her view of socialising.