Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish government has said there are "no guarantees" a teenager who killed a bus driver in a violent attack won't be issued with a free bus pass once he is released from prison.

The SNP's connectivity minister, Jim Fairlie, made the remarks in relation to concerns raised about government plans to revoke bus passes – free to all under-22-year-olds – in cases of disorderly behaviour.

Bus driver Keith Rollinson, 58, died following the attack in Elgin bus station, which occurred when he refused to let the teenager on board the bus because he was too drunk.

A court heard that the boy – who was 15 at the time of the February 2024 attack – had "completely lost control", raining down punches on Rollinson's head and body, before being pulled away by another youth.

Rollinson collapsed following the assault and did not regain consciousness. He died of a heart attack in hospital.

The boy, who could not be named due to his age, had originally been charged with murder, but admitted the lesser charge of culpable homicide. He was sentenced to four years and four months in custody in 2025, but could be released in a matter of weeks, after just two years in custody – a move which has also sparked controversy.

Mr Fairlie's comments came after Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said the expected release of Rollinson's killer was "sickening", and called on the government to ensure he would not then have a free bus pass.

open image in gallery Jim Fairlie made the comments in relation to concerns over government plans to revoke bus passes due to disorderly behaviour (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA) ( PA Archive )

On Tuesday morning, Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden, then followed up on the demand, asking Mr Fairlie at a meeting of the Net Zero, Energy, and Transport Committee: “Can you guarantee us that if we approve this that Keith Rollinson’s killer won’t be allowed free on the buses again?”

Mr Fairlie responded: “I am not going to comment on the death of Mr Rollinson. I am not going any further with this conversation about Mr Rollinson. I think it is inappropriate. I think it is disrespectful.

“I’m finding this really distasteful, he said, according to The Herald. "I cannot give guarantees on anything in terms of Mr Rollinson’s position, and I would rather not be discussing Mr Rollinson’s position.”

He told MSPs new rules to strip people of bus passes in cases of anti-social behaviour would only apply to incidents that happened on buses, not at bus stations, the BBC reported, adding it was his "expectation" that people convicted of serious crimes would lose their free bus pass.

In more general comments later during the committee meeting he said he hoped bans on some people having free bus passes due to bad behaviour would work as a "deterrent".

“It’s about protecting people who are travelling on the buses," he said. "If people are carrying out anti-social behaviour, they have the sanction that can be placed against them.”

Scottish Labour MSPs reacted angrily to Mr Fairlie's inability to categorically rule out the killer being given a free bus pass, with the party's Daniel Johnson saying the remarks were “woeful”.

Johnson said: “Violent, antisocial and criminal behaviour is far too common on our buses but the Minister was dodging basic questions about how his plans will work.

“It is appalling that the SNP government cannot even tell us whether Keith Rollinson’s killer will lose his bus pass.”

Scottish Conservatives described the comments as "shameful", and raised concerns about the efficacy of the legislation and whether it will be passed before Holyrood elections on 7 May.