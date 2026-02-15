Scottish government launches campaign urging boys not to share sexist content

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has launched a new advertising campaign urging boys and young men to avoid sharing misogynistic content online, with the unequivocal message: "sexist content is never harmless". The initiative encourages critical thought before engaging with such material.

One video clip shows a boy watching content on his phone, as a voiceover states, "sexist content is never harmless, it hurts girls in real life – including the ones you know". Emojis on his screen transform into the face of an upset girl, mirroring the person beside him, illustrating real-world impact.

The five-week campaign runs on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch, YouTube, and outdoor advertising.

First Minister John Swinney said: "Social media plays a significant role in most young people’s lives, and the rise of online misogyny means that young boys and men are often seeing harmful, sexist content, even when they have not been searching for it. This is deeply concerning, particularly given that so many of these young audiences may be easily influenced.

“Our campaign is designed to make boys and young men aware of the impact of sexist content on social media and how interacting with that can harm the women and girls they know in the real world – including their sisters, friends and classmates. By choosing not to like, share or comment on sexist content online, boys and men can help stop it spreading."

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney says the rise in harmful, sexist content is ‘deeply concerning’ ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Mr Swinney said ministers will do "everything we can" to eradicate violence against women and girls.

Rebekah MacLeod, project lead for White Ribbon Scotland, which tackles violence against women and girls, said: "Everyone has a role to play in ending violence against women and girls, but especially men and boys. There is often a disconnect in understanding of how the content that young people consume and share online impacts upon how they see, speak to, and treat the women and girls around them.

“In an online world shaped by algorithms and increasingly divisive and dangerous narratives, harmful attitudes can be normalised, reinforced, and rewarded at speed and scale. We cannot emphasise just how important this campaign is. This campaign empowers men and boys to understand that they play a powerful role by choosing not to engage or share this harmful content."