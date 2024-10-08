Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Girls and young women are unwilling to leave social media due to experiencing “FOMO”, or fear of missing out, despite bullying and harassment on the platforms, according to new research.

The study, by Girlguiding, found almost six in ten girls aged between 11 and 21 say they are reluctant to have a break from social media because they don’t want to feel cut off.

Researchers at the youth organisation, which polled just over 2,700 girls and young women, discovered around three-quarters of girls polled had experienced online harm in the last year including bullying and harassment.

The study found that nearly four in 10 girls say they experienced other users pretending to be someone they are not online, a rise of 10 per cent compared to three years ago.

Jiya, a 17-year-old who advocates for Girlguiding, said: “In my daily life, I see how the constant pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards and the normalisation of sexism leaves girls feeling vulnerable and unsupported. Being online all the time amplifies this.

“While we're more connected, we're also more exposed to judgment and comparison - through body shaming, sexist jokes, online harassment, and objectification. This fuels loneliness and erodes our confidence, which only makes it harder to feel positive about the future.”

Researchers found the number of girls who do not feel safe due to sexism has more than doubled in the last decade - rising from 17 per cent to 47 per cent.

Around six in ten of those aged between 13 and 21 polled said they had been sexually harassed in public, online, or at university, college or school.

Angela Salt, chief executive of Girlguiding, said: “It’s devastating to see girls feel less confident about themselves and their futures. Sexism continues to be pervasive, leaving many girls feeling vulnerable and unsafe.”

Researchers found more than two-thirds of girls aged between seven and 10 think they are expected to behave or think differently from boys of the same age.

Laura Chow, of the People’s Postcode Lottery, which supports Girlguiding’s annual Girls’ Attitudes Survey, said: “Girls are experiencing more challenges in society than ever before, which is why organisations like Girlguiding are so important. They allow girls to have fun and escape the pressures they face in the outside world.”

Although those polled feel pressured to remain online, only around a third of girls aged between 11 and 21 feel they have strong connections on the internet.

Around six in ten girls aged between seven and 21 say they feel lonely.

The research comes amid ongoing concerns that algorithms feed children damaging misogynistic content as well as material about violence, suicide, eating disorders and bullying.

Recent research, exclusively shared with The Independent, found 95 per cent of young people polled have heard of Andrew Tate – a social media personality with links to key figures in the organised far-right and conspiracy theory circles.

Researchers at the leading anti-fascism charity Hope not Hate, who polled more than 2,000 people across the UK aged between 16 and 24, discovered 41 per cent of young men support Mr Tate, while just 12 per cent of young women do.

