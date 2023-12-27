Driverless cars could be on some UK roads by the end of 2026 transport secretary says

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Self-driving cars could be on the UK’s roads by 2026, the transport secretary has said.

Mark Harper said the technology will boost road safety and make life easier for disabled drivers.

Vehicles that take care of themselves and the driver are the future, according to the government, which in the King’s Speech said that “self-driving vehicles will make transport safer, more convenient and more accessible, improving the lives of millions.”

Future fit? Government graphic in a publication to promote self-driving vehicles (Department for Transport)

Mr Harper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The legislation is going through Parliament at the moment so hopefully we’ll get that through Parliament by the end of 2024. Probably by as early as 2026, people will start seeing some elements of these cars that have full self-driving capabilities being rolled out.

“We already know the technology works. You can see the technology being rolled out with a safety driver in place.

“I’ve seen the technology being used in California for example, without a safety driver, so in full, autonomous mode.

“This technology exists, it works and what we’re doing is putting in place the proper legislation so that people can have full confidence in the safety of this technology, which I think is one of the important things we’ve got to do.”

Asked if people will be able to travel in self-driving vehicles “with your hands off the wheel, doing your emails” in 2026, Mr Harper replied: “Yes, and I think that’s when companies are expecting – in 2026, during that year – that we’ll start seeing this technology rolled out.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper having a ride in a self-driving car (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Responding to a question by former Top Gear presenter James May – who was Today’s guest editor on Wednesday – about why the Government is supporting the development of autonomous driving, Mr Harper claimed there are “a few” reasons.

He said: “I think it will actually improve road safety. We already have a very good road safety record in Britain but there are still several thousand people a year killed on our roads.

“That could be improved. It’s a big economic opportunity for Britain to get what will be a big global share of market.

“The final thing is, there are a lot of people who currently don’t have the opportunity to get the freedom that many of us drivers take for granted.

“For example, there are people who have disabilities, people with learning disabilities, who don’t have the same freedom that driving brings the rest of us.

“This potentially opens up a whole new world for personal freedom, getting to work, having the ability to not have to rely on other people.”

The Automated Vehicles Bill to create a set of laws for using autonomous vehicles was introduced into Parliament last month.

At present self-driving vehicles in the UK are largely limited to a bus shuttle across the Forth Road Bridge in Scotland and the Heathrow Pod, which connects Terminal 5 with a car park along a dedicated track.

In April 2023 the government gave permission for Ford to activate its BlueCruise self-driving system on 2,300 miles of UK motorway – though the technology is currently only available on the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, a pure electric vehicle costing upwards of £50,000.