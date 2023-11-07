Jump to content

Liveupdated1699343805

King’s Speech to unveil government’s plans at first State Opening for Parliament – latest

The speech will commence at 11.30am following the Royal Procession

Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Joe Middleton
Tuesday 07 November 2023 07:56
Oliver Dowden ‘can’t be certain’ Tories didn’t pay hospital fees of rape complainant

Parliament is set to hear the annual King’s Speech at 11.30am today, as the monarch sets out Rishi Sunak’s government’s policy agenda for the year ahead.

It will be the first such speech King Charles III has made since assuming the throne last year. It will also be the first of Mr Sunak’s tenure in No 10 – and most likely the last prior to an expected general election next year.

It falls on the annual state opening of parliament, a day of pomp and ceremony involving traditions such as searching the Palace of Westminster for gunpowder, Black Rod banging on the door of the Commons, and the taking of one MP “hostage” to secure the safe return of the monarch.

The government is expected to expand the use of whole-life prison sentences to include any murder involving sexual or sadistic conduct.

Following several high-profile murder cases in which those convicted refuse to attend their sentencing hearings, the government has promised to update the law in a bid to force them to do so.

1699343538

Impact of the King’s Speech will last until the next century, Rishi Sunak suggests

The upcoming King’s Speech will help build a “better future” for Britain for the rest of this century, Rishi Sunak has said.

As he prepares to unveil what is on course to be his last programme for government as prime minister, Mr Sunak said the speech would stimulate the economy and strengthen society, and suggested its legacy would last seven decades.

Mr Sunak also pledged to bring forward bills that help people feel safer “in their own communities” and instil a pride in the “place they call home” on Tuesday.

The King’s Speech will be seen as an indication of Mr Sunak’s priorities ahead of the general election, which must be held by January 2025.

impact of the King’s Speech will last until the next century, Rishi Sunak suggests

Plan for government will stimulate the economy and allow people to feel safer in their communities, PM says

Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 November 2023 07:52
1699343313

Andy Burnham urges Sunak to save HS2 Manchester airport link in King’s Speech

Andy Burnham and other northern leaders have urged Rishi Sunak to use the upcoming King’s Speech to save a stretch of the HS2 rail project between central Manchester and the city’s airport.

The Labour mayor of Greater Manchester said the PM’s decision to scrap the northern leg – first revealed by The Independent – was a “hammer blow”, but still hopes the key section can be built.

He and others are urging the PM to bring back legislation sanctioning HS2 infrastructure so work can begin on a new link between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester airport which could be used by east-west projects across the North.

Andy Burnham urges Sunak to save HS2 Manchester link in King’s Speech

Exclusive: Labour mayor, council bosses and rail chiefs ask PM to bring back legislation for high-speed link

Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 November 2023 07:48
1699342591

King’s Speech 2023: When is it and what to expect

Today we will be focusing on the King’s Speech as the monarch sets out Rishi Sunak’s government’s policy agenda for the year ahead.

It will be the first such speech King Charles III has made since assuming the throne last year. It will also be the first of Mr Sunak’s tenure in No 10 – and most likely the last prior to an expected general election next year.

Mr Sunak said: “This will be the first King’s Speech in 70 years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next 70.”

We take a look at the proposals which are expected to be included in the King’s Speech, at around 11.30am on Tuesday, and those which may be left out:

King’s Speech 2023: When is it and what to expect

Seven pieces of legislation will be carried over into the next parliamentary session – but key reforms such as a long-awaited ban on conversion therapy may be dropped

Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 November 2023 07:36
1699288488

Right-wing Tory condemns Braverman over homeless tents remarks

Right-wing Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke has criticised home secretary Suella Braverman’s proposal for charities to stop giving tents to homeless rough sleepers.

“In all my years of helping people who are homeless … at no time, ever, has anyone said the answer lies in the removal of tents.”

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 16:34
1699287520

Top Boris Johnson advisers joked ‘we’ve banned ourselves from going to the pub’

Two of Boris Johnson’s top advisers railed against the government’s handling of Covid before joking “worst part, we have banned ourselves from going to the pub after this”.

In September 2020, Dr Ben Warner told No10 comms chief Lee Cain he felt like the pair had “walked out of Covid in June and walked back in today”.

Mr Cain told Dr Warner “agree mate, we are so fucked”, adding that the government was making the “same errors as March” - a reference to the delayed decision-making process in the early days of the pandemic.

WhatsApp messages shown to the inquiry then show Dr Warner telling his colleague: “Worst part, we have banned ourselves from going to the pub after this.”

Reporting by Archie Mitchell

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 16:18
1699287247

Lee Anderson accused of lying about protesters ‘glued to Centotaph’

Just Stop Oil said deputy Tory chairman Lee Anderson has been “tweeting lies about protesters being glued to The Cenotaph”.

The group said activists near the Cenotaph were dragged off the road and arrested by police for protesting in the street.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there were no offences linked to the Cenotaph, though around 100 arrests were made for disruption in Whitehall.Anderson had tweeted: “Simple solution here. Give them stronger glue and leave them there till Sunday.”

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 16:14
1699285562

More sweary messages from Dominic Cummings

The Covid inquiry has seen more sweary WhatsApp messages from Dominic Cummings, including one in which he calls then civil service head Sir Mark Sedwill “the f*****”.

Mr Cummings, then Boris Johnson’s top adviser, told the PM that scientists were doing a “great job” while civil servants were “off the pace”. “You need to tell Sedwill this,” Mr Cummings told Mr Johnson.

He added: “The f***** should be in the office now.”

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 15:46
1699284659

Boris claims Sunak ‘refused to engage’ post-Covid because he wanted to be PM

Boris Johnson said Rishi Sunak “refused to engage” with him on kick-starting the UK economy after lockdown because the chancellor wanted to be PM, according to an extract from Nadine Dorries’ book.

According to the extract in the Mail, Mr Johnson told Ms Dorries: “Looking back, I can see that’s because there was a plan to remove me, and people were saying to him: ‘Don’t give him anything.’He had been given the impression by someone that he should simply bide his time as chancellor until the bigger prize became his.”

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 15:30
1699283393

NHS was considered ‘f*****’ in any scenario

The Covid inquiry has been shown notes from a February 2020 meeting by data scientist and former No10 adviser Dr Ben Warner which showed that he believed the NHS was “f***** in any scenario”.

Dr Warner clarified that what he meant was that the health service would be under “extreme stress” in any scenation.

Reporting by Archie Mitchell

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 15:09
1699282827

Starmer faces plot by Labour rebel MPs to force Commons vote on Gaza ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a rebellion by left-wing Labour MPs who are trying to force a vote on a Gaza ceasefire in parliament.

The Labour leader is under growing pressure to change stance as his party suffers a major split on his refusal to back a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

At least 18 Labour frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir’s position, while more than 30 councillors have quit the party and more than 330 local leaders have urged him to back down.

Joe Middleton6 November 2023 15:00

