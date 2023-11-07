King’s Speech: What policies made it in and what’s been removed?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is hoping to make law and order a key election battleground with a series of measures promising tougher sentences for killers, rapists and grooming gang ringleaders.

The prime minister has also used the King’s Speech in parliament to create a dividing line with Labour on climate change, with a new law bringing in annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea.

The King’s Speech also confirm plans to ban young people from smoking – with the PM aiming to stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes in England.

Mr Sunak has also introduced new legislation to expand the use of self-driving vehicles – which clear the way for buses and lorries to operate autonomously by the end of the decade.

Other King’s Speech legislative plans for the year ahead include:

A bill to create a national Holocaust Memorial in London’s Victoria Tower Gardens

A ban on no-fault evictions – but not until “new court processes” are in place

A ban on leaseholds in new houses – but not in new flats, alongside push to make it easier to extend existing leaseholds

Creation of an independent football regulator in bid to regulate finances and give fans “a voice”

However, home secretary Suella Braverman’s plan to restrict charities from giving out tents to homeless people was junked from the King’s Speech by No 10.

And there was outrage from LGBT+ campaigners as Mr Sunak also dropped plans to ban on conversion therapy – despite a warning that Tory MPs could rebel by trying to force a ban on attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Independent took a closer look at what’s in the King’s Speech, and what has been left out, as Mr Sunak attempts to revive his government a year before the election expected in the autumn of 2024.

King Charles on way to parliament to make King’s Speech (REUTERS)

Annual oil and gas licences

The government wants to mandate annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea. Pitched as necessary for energy security, it would require the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to invite applications for new production licences every year.

The heavily-trailed move has already sparked outrage from climate campaigners and has already been met with scepticism from Labour – which has committed to not allowing any more exploration licences in oil and gas.

The energy secretary Claire Coutinho has admitted that the plans may not bring down household energy bills.

Tougher prison sentences

The plan will deliver on already-announced proposals for killers convicted of the most horrific murders to expect whole life orders – meaning they will never be released – while rapists and other serious sexual offenders will not be let out early from prison sentences.

Other measures in the speech include giving police the power to enter a property without a warrant to seize stolen goods, such as phones, when they have reasonable proof that a specific stolen item is inside.

Tuesday’s announcements also include plans to force convicted criminals to be in court for their sentencing. And the criminal justice bill will also establish powers to transfer some prisoners abroad. It comes amid longstanding concerns about overcrowding.

King Charles welcoming Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Self-driving vehicles expansion

There will be new legislation to expand the use of driverless vehicles in a bid to clear the way for buses, lorries and farm machinery to operate autonomously by the end of the decade.

With an Automated Vehicles Bill, the government is promising to set the threshold for self-driving vehicles in law – promising to unlock “huge growth potential” in the sector.

Meanwhile, a new pedicabs bill will be introduced to deal with the “scourge” of unlicensed pedicabs – three-wheeled rickshaw-type vehicles – on the streets of London.

Smoking ban

Mr Sunak has used the King’s Speech to bring in a law that would stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes or tobacco in England.

The plan was announced in a Tory party conference speech a few weeks ago. A personal passion for the PM, it was hailed by health campaigners as a critical step towards creating a smoke-free generation.

Housing secretary Michael Gove has watered down no-fault eviction ban (PA Wire)

Ban on no-fault evictions – but with conditions

The government has again promised to protect renters with a ban on “no fault” evictions by landlords as part on the long-delayed Renters Reform Bill.

However, as levelling up secretary Michael Gove said last month, the government will not abolish section 21 evictions until “new court process” can speed up decisions – a move sparking outrage among campaigners who fear it kicks the vital change into the long grass.

Leasehold reform – but no ban for flats

The plans include banning new leasehold houses, so that all new houses are freehold from the outset. But there is no commitment to deliver a ban for new flats, with ministers are believed to be planning to deliver a reformed commonhold system.

Among the other moves to “phase out” leaseholds, a new bill will increase the standard lease extension term from 90 years to 990 years for both houses and flats, with ground rents reduced to zero by extension. A requirement for leaseholders to have owned for two years before extending will be removed.

Suella Braverman plans to restrict tents for homeless people dropped from King’s Speech by No 10 (PA Wire)

Creation of football regulator

A football governance bill will see the creation of a new independent football regulator. The body is expected to have “targeted powers” to step in and resolve how money flows from the Premier League down the pyramid.

The government has said it will “address issues of financial sustainability” and ensure “fans’ voices are listened to”.

National Holocaust Memorial

The government has brought back the Holocaust Memorial Bill. Plans to build a memorial centre in Victoria Tower Gardens – situated next to parliament – ran into difficulties over a 1900 law requiring the land to be used as a public park.

Meanwhile, the government will introduce a bill banning public bodies such as local authorities from boycotting Israel. The timing of the Economic Activities of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill has proved controversial – with some Tories warning it could exacerbate tensions during Israel-Hamas conflict.

What is not in the King’s Speech?

Legislation to ban conversion therapy was not included in the programme, in a major blow to campaigners. Ditching the promise has prompted anger among some Tory MPs, including Alicia Kearns and ex-minister Dehenna Davison – with backbenchers plotting to bring it to parliament anyway.

The government has previously committed to ban the practice – which seeks to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity – but there have since been years of delays and U-turns.

Ms Braverman had proposed establishing a civil offence to deter charities from giving out tents to rough sleepers. But the home secretary’s plans are now undergoing closer scrutiny in No 10 after being ditched from the legislative slate.