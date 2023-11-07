Covid inquiry live: Former Boris Johnson aide to appear after PM ‘called Treasury ‘pro-death squad’
Simon Ridley, the former head of Cabinet Office for the Covid-19 taskforce, is also set to appear
Covid inquiry roundup: Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings provide worrying insight into No 10
Boris Johnson’s former top aide Lord Edward Udny-Lister is set to appear at the inquiry today after yesterday’s relevation that the former prime minister referred to the Treasury as the “pro-death squad” during the pandemic.
Mr Johnson reportedly used the phrase at a meeting in January 2021 when he wanted the ministry to back him in arguing for a path to ease lockdown restrictions.
Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Mr Johnson’s pandemic-era deputy principal private secretary, Stuart Glassborow, said he did not recall hearing the term.
Reading from former chief scientific adviser to the government Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary, where the phrase was noted, counsel to the inquiry Dermot Keating said: "There is an entry ... at a meeting on 25 January 2021 the PM is recorded saying he wants Tier 3 March 1, Tier 2 April 1, Tier 1 May 1 and nothing by September.
"And he ends it by saying the team must bring in the pro-death squad from HMT".
Also appearing at the inquiry today is Simon Ridley, the former head of Cabinet Office for the Covid-19 taskforce.
Yousaf accused of ‘secretive approach’ in row over WhatsApp Covid messages
SNP leader Humza Yousaf has defended his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon amid the ongoing row over WhatsApp messages during the Covid pandemic – as the Scottish Tories insisted she would have broken the law if she had deleted key correspondence.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the “secretive approach” from the SNP government is treating families left bereaved by the virus “with contempt”.
Ms Sturgeon insisted this week that she has “nothing to hide”, but reports have claimed she destroyed messages.
Mr Ross hit out at an “auto-delete” policy he said had been introduced by the Scottish government. “This is the digital equivalent of building a bonfire to torch the evidence,” he said.
Boris Johnson’s No 10 was toxic, sexist and devoid of humanity, says former top civil servant
Boris Johnson oversaw a “toxic” culture of sexism and complacency at No 10 during the Covid crisis, according to scathing evidence given by a former top civil servant to the public inquiry.
Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, said she could not recall “one day” on which Covid rules were followed in No 10 or the Cabinet Office – claiming that “hundreds” of officials and ministers broke the guidelines.
She also criticised an “absence of humanity” in No 10 and revealed that officials there were “laughing at the Italians” who were overwhelmed in the early stages of the crisis – with Mr Johnson expressing a breezy confidence that the UK would sail through the pandemic.
The former top civil servant also said Mr Johnson did nothing to stop ex-No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings’s misogynistic behaviour after it emerged that Mr Cummings had labelled her “that c***” and said he would “handcuff her and escort her” from Downing Street.
Blaming Boris is a cop-out – would a different PM have fared any better?
The Covid inquiry has already exposed how unfit Boris Johnson was to lead national efforts to combat a pandemic.
But, says Mary Dejevsky, it could yet reveal equally crucial failings in the wider government machinery – as well as some small saving graces
Read more here:
ICYMI
Matt Hancock wanted to personally decide – rather than doctors or the public – “who should live and who should die” if hospitals became overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, the former NHS boss has said.
On a fourth consecutive day of bombshell evidence at the official Covid inquiry, Lord Simon Stevens, who led NHS England until 2021, made the startling claim, adding: “Fortunately, this horrible dilemma never crystallised.”
Mr Hancock made the comments after ministers were told in mid-February 2020 that Covid could lead to as many as 840,000 deaths in a “reasonable worst-case scenario”, the inquiry was told. The prediction sparked the “unresolved but fundamental ethical debate” about who should be prioritised for NHS care and how this should be decide.
In his witness statement, the peer said: “The secretary of state for health and social care took the position that in this situation he – rather than, say, the medical profession or the public – should ultimately decide who should live and who should die.”
Dominic Cummings asked whether the true problem was him ‘calling Hancock “a lying c*** killing people’” or ‘Hancock actually being a lying c*** killing people’
Watch: Government ‘was a week late with Covid interventions’
Sir Christopher Wormald, the top civil servant in the Department for Health and Social Care, said with hindsight the government was at least a week late in imposing measures.
Watch: Boris Johnson ‘did not understand difference between minimising mortality’ and Covid
The former prime minister failed to grasp the distinction between minimising mortality and trying to stop most people catching the virus, according to Mark Sedwill, the then Cabinet Secretary, the Covid inquiry heard.
The truth did not go down well with Hancock, says ex-medical chief
The former medical director of Public Health England said her “main concern” in early 2020 was that her “situational awareness advice was not always welcome”.
Professor Yvonne Doyle said “there was a distance” between herself and ministers, particularly Matt Hancock, at the end of January and “quite a bit” of February.
“It followed a media interview I had done at the end of January where I said straight that there could well be cases in the country – which of course there were 10 days later – and that we were unclear about, but were prepared to consider, that asymptomatic infection could occur, very unclear about transmission at that point,” she told the inquiry.
“This does not go down well, I’m afraid. It may well have been my presentation or the way I did that interview, but I felt it was the truth. I was telling the truth.
“The way that was handled was that I was advised not to do any further media, and that the secretary of state would need to clear all media, which of course we agreed to. But also that it was probably best if I just kept a distance for a while until things settle down, which I did.”
Prof Doyle said the ethos of Public Health England was to support ministers.
“I did feel I had let him down in some way,” she added. “But I still felt I had spoken the truth.”
Hancock told medical chief not to ‘patronise’ him
Matt Hancock, who was health secretary at the start of the Covid outbreak told Public Health England’s medical director Yvonne Doyle “not to patronise him” when she warned that the virus could be in the UK in January 2020, she told the inquiry.
She said after a media interview she gave, there had been distance between her and ministers.
She warned any vaccine could be months away and she had been telling the truth - but after that Mr Hancock told her not to give media interviews.
When the minister made his displeasure clear, she apologised and said she was sorry if the science had let him down, Ms Doyle told the hearing.
“I was telling the truth. I was advised not to do any further media…probably best to keep my distance,” she said.
Leading civil servant scolded by Covid inquiry counsel
Sir Christopher Wormald, the top civil servant in the Department for Health and Social Care, received something of a telling off earlier from the inquiry’s lead counsel, who interjected to ask him – in a heavily enunciated fashion – “will you please just wait for the question?”
