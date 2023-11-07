✕ Close Covid inquiry roundup: Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings provide worrying insight into No 10

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson’s former top aide Lord Edward Udny-Lister is set to appear at the inquiry today after yesterday’s relevation that the former prime minister referred to the Treasury as the “pro-death squad” during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson reportedly used the phrase at a meeting in January 2021 when he wanted the ministry to back him in arguing for a path to ease lockdown restrictions.

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Mr Johnson’s pandemic-era deputy principal private secretary, Stuart Glassborow, said he did not recall hearing the term.

Reading from former chief scientific adviser to the government Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary, where the phrase was noted, counsel to the inquiry Dermot Keating said: "There is an entry ... at a meeting on 25 January 2021 the PM is recorded saying he wants Tier 3 March 1, Tier 2 April 1, Tier 1 May 1 and nothing by September.

"And he ends it by saying the team must bring in the pro-death squad from HMT".

Also appearing at the inquiry today is Simon Ridley, the former head of Cabinet Office for the Covid-19 taskforce.