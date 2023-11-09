✕ Close Covid inquiry roundup: Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings provide worrying insight into No 10

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel is preparing to give evidence at the Covid inquiry this morning, where she is likely to face questions about her approach to controlling the border and “heavy handed” policing of lockdown rules.

The former Cabinet mininster lobbied for stricter border controls in the early stages of the pandemic in an attempt to prevent the virus reaching the UK, but was overruled.

As home secretary, she defended the way police enforced lockdown measures, despite criticism of their approach.

It comes after Lord Sedwill said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson’s decision-making process during the Covid pandemic was “exhausting” for those in his inner circle, Lord Sedwill has said.

The former cabinet secretary was asked if he agreed with criticisms from former Johnson advisers that he “oscillates, is unable to manage a cohesive team and direct government machinery consistently and effectively”.

“I recognise them, but would not express it in that way,” Lord Sedwill said.

Martin Hewitt, the former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Jun Pang, the policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, are also due to give evidence on Thursday.