Former Home Secretary Priti Patel is preparing to give evidence at the Covid inquiry this morning, where she is likely to face questions about her approach to controlling the border and “heavy handed” policing of lockdown rules.
The former Cabinet mininster lobbied for stricter border controls in the early stages of the pandemic in an attempt to prevent the virus reaching the UK, but was overruled.
As home secretary, she defended the way police enforced lockdown measures, despite criticism of their approach.
It comes after Lord Sedwill said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson’s decision-making process during the Covid pandemic was “exhausting” for those in his inner circle, Lord Sedwill has said.
The former cabinet secretary was asked if he agreed with criticisms from former Johnson advisers that he “oscillates, is unable to manage a cohesive team and direct government machinery consistently and effectively”.
“I recognise them, but would not express it in that way,” Lord Sedwill said.
Martin Hewitt, the former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Jun Pang, the policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, are also due to give evidence on Thursday.
Martin Hewitt, the former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, is up first this morning
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel is preparing to give evidence at the Covid inquiry, as is Martin Hewitt, the former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Jun Pang, the policy and campaigns officer at Liberty.
Full report: Johnson was told to sack Hancock to ‘save lives and protect the NHS’, Covid inquiry told
Britain’s top civil servant told Boris Johnson to sack Matt Hancock as health secretary to “save lives and protect the NHS”, the Covid inquiry has heard.
Former cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill said he made the suggestion as a joke in a WhatsApp message to then No10 permanent secretary Simon Case, confirming the exchange on Wednesday.
Lord Sedwill said he was using “gallows humour”, but confirmed he had a conversation with Mr Johnson about the need to get rid of Mr Hancock – who was seen by many officials through the pandemic as dishonest.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full report here:
Sedwill compred shielding to ‘Stalinist segmentation'
Former cabinet secretary Lord Mark Sedwill compared shielding to "Stalinist segmentation" in messages to then No 10 permanent secretary Simon Case.
In a message from July 16 2020 shown to the Covid Inquiry, Lord Sedwill wrote: "The only answer I can see beyond the existing mitigations (other than the fantasy app) is Stalinist segmentation.
"The virus kills the old and sick. The lockdown hits the young and healthy. We have to confront the brutal truth and organise for it, notwithstanding CW’s scepticism about the practicalities."
Later on July 30, Lord Sedwill suggested in a message to Mr Case he did not buy the argument of Sage scientists that "it’s all too difficult" when it came to segregation.
Mr Case replied: "Neither PM (Boris Johnson) nor CX (Rishi Sunak) buy SAGE argument either."
Working with Johnson’s team was like ‘taming wild animals’
Working with Boris Johnson’s “brutal and useless” team was like “taming wild animals”, the two most senior civil servants who worked with the former prime minister have said, Archie Micthell reports.
Cabinet secretary Simon Case said that Mr Johnson and the allies he surrounded himself with are “basically feral”, messages shown to the Covid inquiry on Wednesday revealed.
The exchange was the latest damning assessment of Mr Johnson’s administration that Mr Case made with his predecessor as the head of the Civil Service, Lord Mark Sedwill.
Lord Sedwill complained that Mr Johnson’s administration was “brutal and useless”, according to an August 2020 extract from the diary of former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
The peer said he does not remember saying those words but added: “I can’t actually recall what might have prompted it but... I don’t doubt Sir Patrick’s memory. It must have been a moment of acute frustration with something.”
Mr Case, days before joining No 10 in May 2020, shared his concerns with the then-cabinet secretary.
“Honestly, Mark, I don’t want to go near these people. If as part of all this there are some guarantees about behaviour, I will give it a go for a very short period.”
Lord Sedwill then gave him some advice about how to handle Mr Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings “so he can’t run interference”.
Later, in June 2020, Mr Case wrote to Lord Sedwill: “It is like taming wild animals. Nothing in my past experience has prepared me for this madness.
“The PM and the people he chooses to surround himself with are basically feral.”
Lord Sedwill replied: “I have the bite marks.”
Sedwill: My ousting was ‘destabilising for the civil service'
Lord Sedwill has said his ousting as cabinet secretary was “destabilising for the civil service”, but so were “constant hostile attacks on the cabinet secretary and also the office of the cabinet secretary”, Archie Mitchell reports.
The former cabinet secretary said those attacks predated Boris Johnson’s government, but it was “particularly his government” leaking things which in some cases “were simply untrue” to the press.
DHSC ‘did not even understand the regulations they authorised’
Lord Sedwill lashed out at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for its “laissez faire” attitude for Covid programmes it was responsible for, WhatsApp messages shown to the inquiry reveal, Archie Mitchell reports.
He said the attitude was arguable the government’s “biggest failure”.
Then No10 permanent secretary Simon Case said Matt Hancock was hardly convincing those in government that the health system was “on it”.
Lord Sedwill also lashed out at DHSC as “totally incompetent” and said “they don’t even understand the regulations they authorise”.
Matt Hancock’s candour was ‘clearly damaging’
Britain’s former top civil servant has said Matt Hancock’s candour was “clearly damaging” to the government’s response to the pandemic, Archie Mitchell reports.
Lord Sedwill told the Covid inquiry officials had to “double check” what they were being told be the then health secretary. And Lord Sedwill said “to save lives, and protect the NHS”, that Mr Hancock should be sacked.
Lord Sedwill said it was “gallows humour, echoing the government’s slogan”.
Boris Johnson decision-making is ‘exhausting for his inner circle’
Boris Johnson’s decision-making process was “exhausting” for those in his inner circle, Lord Sedwill has said, Archie Mitchell reports.
The former cabinet secretary was asked if he agreed with criticisms from former Johnson advisers that he “oscillates, is unable to manage a cohesive team and direct government machinery consistently and effectively”.
“I recognise them, but would not express it in that way,” Lord Sedwill said.
The former top civil servant cited Mr Johnson’s decision-making process around the Brexit process, in which at one moment he would be “gung-ho” for a no-deal exit, while the next he would be “much more reflective”.
He added: “That is how he got to big decisions, it’s exhausting for the people in his inner circle.”
