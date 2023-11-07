Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has accused Israeli ministers of “unacceptable and offensive rhetoric” about Palestinians and condemned acts of “violence and extremism” by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said there had been a “sharp increase in violence and displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank” since the Hamas attack on Israel.

The party’s strongest criticism of the Israeli government since the 7 October terror attack comes as Sir Keir Starmer struggles to contain a revolt among MPs over his stance on the conflict.

Mr Lammy criticised Israeli ministers and “extremist rhetoric among far-right politicians” in a letter to Tory foreign secretary James Cleverly – asking him what the UK government had done to push the Israelis to halt violence in the West Bank.

While Hamas-controlled Gaza has been the focus of Israel’s retaliation for the October massacre, scores of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in clashes with settlers and military strikes.

In his letter, Mr Lammy said: “There has been an increase in recordings of instances of settler violence, threats and intimidation against Palestinian communities since October 7 – with homes vandalised, water supplies cut, livestock stolen and civilians threatened at gunpoint.”

The Labour frontbencher said that “as the occupying power, Israel has obligations under international law that it must uphold”.

Mr Lammy said he was “acutely concerned by the announcement by Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich to withhold tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority”.

He said it “risks weakening the PA [Palestinian Authority] and destabilising the West Bank at the worst possible time”.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urges UK government to press Israel (PA Archive)

The shadow foreign secretary also claimed Mr Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “have also been responsible for unacceptable and offensive rhetoric about Palestinians”.

Mr Lammy asked Mr Cleverly to “condemn acts of violence and extremism by Israeli settlers” and call on the authorities to “to take actions to prevent settler violence, ensure accountability for perpetrators and condemn extremist rhetoric”.

He questioned whether Mr Cleverly had urged the Israel government to reverse the decision to withhold Palestinian Authority funding and questioned what humanitarian support the UK was providing.

Mr Lammy also asked whether Rishi Sunak’s government was considering imposing entry bans on settlers involved in serious criminal activity or in fostering hatred which might lead to inter-community violence in the UK.

Labour leader Keir Starmer under pressure to back ceasefire (PA Wire)

Sir Keir remains under pressure from Labour MPs, councillors and activists over his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. He has argued that Hamas would be “emboldened” by such a move, as he continues to stress Israel’s “right to defend itself”.

He is facing a rebellion by left-wing MPs who are trying to force a vote on the issue in parliament.

One Labour left-winger told The Independent they were looking at several possible options – including working with the SNP. “There ought to be a vote in the Commons,” they said.

Another Labour MP said: “It would force the issue, and flush some more MPs and frontbenchers out as backing a ceasefire. It will allow some MPs to say to their own voters, ‘You can hold your nose and vote for me’.”

One option would be to work with the SNP on an opposition day debate on a ceasefire – possibly as soon as this week – which would end with a non-binding vote.

Another option is an effort by Labour backbenchers to call an emergency debate, under the Standing Order 24 rules employed during the Brexit battles – but it would have to be sanctioned by the speaker.

The SNP are understood to be due an opposition day debate next week, but it could be subject to a delay.

At least 18 Labour frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir’s position, while more than 50 councillors have quit the party and more than 330 local leaders have urged him to back down.