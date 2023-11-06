UK politics – live: Boris claims Sunak ‘refused to engage’ post-Covid because he wanted to be PM
The revelation comes from former MP Nadine Dorries’ new book: The Plot: the Political Assassination
Oliver Dowden ‘can’t be certain’ Tories didn’t pay hospital fees of rape complainant
Boris Johnson said Rishi Sunak “refused to engage” with him on kick-starting the UK economy after lockdown because the chancellor wanted to be PM, according to an extract from Nadine Dorries’ book.
According to the extract in the Mail, Mr Johnson told Ms Dorries: “Looking back, I can see that’s because there was a plan to remove me, and people were saying to him: ‘Don’t give him anything.
’He had been given the impression by someone that he should simply bide his time as chancellor until the bigger prize became his.”
It comes as Mr Johnson referred to the Treasury as the “pro-death squad” during the pandemic, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard today.
Reading from former chief scientific adviser to the Government Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary, where the phrase was noted, counsel to the inquiry Dermot Keating said: “There is an entry... at a meeting on 25 January 2021 the PM is recorded saying he wants Tier 3 March 1, Tier 2 April 1, Tier 1 May 1 and nothing by September.
“And he ends it by saying the team must bring in the pro-death squad from HMT”.
Lee Anderson accused of lying about protesters ‘glued to Centotaph’
Just Stop Oil said deputy Tory chairman Lee Anderson has been “tweeting lies about protesters being glued to The Cenotaph”.
The group said activists near the Cenotaph were dragged off the road and arrested by police for protesting in the street.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed there were no offences linked to the Cenotaph, though around 100 arrests were made for disruption in Whitehall.Anderson had tweeted: “Simple solution here. Give them stronger glue and leave them there till Sunday.”
More sweary messages from Dominic Cummings
The Covid inquiry has seen more sweary WhatsApp messages from Dominic Cummings, including one in which he calls then civil service head Sir Mark Sedwill “the f*****”.
Mr Cummings, then Boris Johnson’s top adviser, told the PM that scientists were doing a “great job” while civil servants were “off the pace”. “You need to tell Sedwill this,” Mr Cummings told Mr Johnson.
He added: “The f***** should be in the office now.”
NHS was considered ‘f*****’ in any scenario
The Covid inquiry has been shown notes from a February 2020 meeting by data scientist and former No10 adviser Dr Ben Warner which showed that he believed the NHS was “f***** in any scenario”.
Dr Warner clarified that what he meant was that the health service would be under “extreme stress” in any scenation.
Reporting by Archie Mitchell
Starmer faces plot by Labour rebel MPs to force Commons vote on Gaza ceasefire
Sir Keir Starmer is facing a rebellion by left-wing Labour MPs who are trying to force a vote on a Gaza ceasefire in parliament.
The Labour leader is under growing pressure to change stance as his party suffers a major split on his refusal to back a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
At least 18 Labour frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir’s position, while more than 30 councillors have quit the party and more than 330 local leaders have urged him to back down.
Home Office was worried about ‘social unrest’ caused by ‘survival of fittest’ in pandemic
The Home Office believed a “survival of the fittest” scenario might unfold during the pandemic, with potential public unrest as services became overwhelmed.
The Covid-19 Inquiry has been shown minutes from a planning exercise in February 2020 dubbed operation Nimbus, in which attendees were warned to expect 840,000 deaths in a “reasonable worst case scenario”.
The meeting minutes said that in the scenario, Matt Hancock who was chairing asked what “key decisions” would need to be made about care. A representative from NHS England said decisions would have to be made about “whether to expand the intensive care capacity at the consequence of stopping treatment to others.
The Home Office said the social consequences would amount to a “survival of the fittest” situation which could lead to “social unrest”.
One of the recommendations after the meeting was that those involved in strategic decision-making during the pandemic be offered mental health support.
Reporting by Archie Mitchell
Sunak says Tory MP rape allegation complainant should ‘go to the police’
Boris Johnson referred to Treasury as ‘pro-death squad’, Covid inquiry hears
Boris Johnson referred to the Treasury as the “pro-death squad” during the pandemic, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.
The former prime minister reportedly used the phrase at a meeting in January 2021 when he wanted the ministry to back him in arguing for a path to eased restrictions.
Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Mr Johnson’s pandemic-era deputy principal private secretary, Stuart Glassborow, said he did not recall hearing the term.
Reading from former chief scientific adviser to the Government Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary, where the phrase was noted, Mr Keating went on: “There is an entry... at meeting on 25 January 2021 the PM is recorded saying he wants Tier 3 March 1, Tier 2 April 1, Tier 1 May 1 and nothing by September.
“And he ends it by saying the team must bring in the pro-death squad from HMT”.
“I think (this) refers to a meeting from a couple of years ago. I don’t recall that specific phrase,” Mr Glassborow said.
“I see that this is from Patrick’s notebook. I wouldn’t dispute what he’s recorded, but I don’t recall the phrase at all.”
Suella Braverman under fire after vowing crackdown on tents and claiming rough sleeping is ‘lifestyle choice’
Suella Braverman has prompted outrage after she vowed a crackdown on tents used by the homeless and described rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice”.
The home secretary claimed streets risked being “taken over” and that without action British cities would see “an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor”.
She added that many of those living in tents were “from abroad”. Those who were genuinely homeless would always be supported, she said.
Suella Braverman under fire after claiming rough sleeping is ‘lifestyle choice’
The home secretary is accused of ‘grim’ and ‘disgraceful’ politics
