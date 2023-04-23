New young drivers could be banned from giving their friends a lift

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government will consider calls to ban new drivers under the age of 25 from carrying young passengers as part of a “graduated driving licence” scheme.

One in five drivers crash within a year of passing their test, according to road safety charity Brake, whose figures suggest that new drivers carrying passengers of a similar age are four times as likely to die in a crash than those driving alone.

As a result, countries including Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and some US states have brought in graduated licensing schemes for those who have only recently passed their test, which can include lower alcohol limits, and restrictions on driving at night or with other passengers under a certain age.

While the idea has previously picked up significant support in the UK, such plans were ultimately abandoned as unworkable by previous governments over concerns that late-night driving curfews would hamper young peoples’ ability to work.

But it has now emerged that Rishi Sunak’s roads minister Richard Holden is set to meet next month with Sharron Huddleston, who has campaigned to tighten the rules on carrying young passengers since her 18-year-old daughter Caitlin died in the car of a friend who had passed their test four months prior in 2017.

Radd Seiger, a crisis consultant who secured justice for the family of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old killed by American driver Anne Sacoolas, will also attend the meeting.

The Independent understands that no policies have been drawn up and the meeting represents an early-stage conversation about their campaign.

But Mr Seiger told The Sunday Times: “Following discussions with senior officials, I am certain now that when Sharron and I meet with Richard Holden, legislation will be brought forward swiftly.”

For the first two years after passing their test, drivers in the UK already have just six points to lose before their licence is taken away, as opposed to 12 for more experienced drivers, under the Road Traffic (New Drivers) Act.

It is this legislation that could be amended to also ban carrying young passengers for six or 12 months, in a move backed by the Department for Transport’s advisory body on supporting road crash victims, according to The Times.

Among the other backers of Ms Huddleston’s campaign to ban new drivers from carrying young passengers are AA president Edmund King and the UK’s most senior police officer responsible for roads, Jo Shiner.

“Limiting young drivers’ rights to carry other young people as passengers for a period of time immediately after passing their test is a pragmatic move that should save lives. As new drivers gain more ‘real life’ experience, their risk of crashing reduces,” Mr King told the paper.

“Passenger restrictions do not prevent young drivers from building their experience as drivers — but it does reduce the risk of multiple casualties should the worst happen.”

The DfT said: “Every death or serious injury on our roads is a tragedy and we continue to work tirelessly to improve road safety for all users.

“Our approach to improving safety for new and novice drivers is through new technology and improving education, while reinforcing vital road safety messages through our Think! campaign.”